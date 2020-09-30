Xbox Series X Storage Test Shows Moving Data, Loading Games Speeds

A new Xbox Series X storage test video has been shared online, showing speeds for moving data and loading backward compatible games.

The video, shared by Jeff Grubb on YouTube, shows these speeds for internal and external SSDs and HDDs. As expected, HDDs are much slower, but, interestingly enough, an external SSD for Xbox One games works quite well.

Starfield “Coming to Xbox and PC” Says Microsoft Exec, Rumored to be Targeting 2021

You don't need a $220 expansion card for Xbox Series X if you're willing to move games to external storage. I tested speeds for moving data and loading backward compatible games. Seagate Game Drive 2TB USB hard drive $110

Seagate Game Drive 500GB USB SSD $120

SSK USB NVME enclosure

While we still don't know how an external SSD will perform for next-generation games, an external SSD for the Xbox Series S seems like a good solution for backward compatible games. This is definitely good news, considering the proprietary NVMe expansion will cost over $200.

Built in partnership with Seagate, this 1 TB custom storage solution expands storage capacity of Xbox Series X with the full speed and performance of the Xbox Velocity Architecture Previous generation Xbox titles can still be played directly from external USB 3.2 hard drives. However, to receive all the benefits of the Xbox Velocity Architecture and optimal performance, Series X, optimized games should be played from the internal SSD or Series X Storage Expansion Card.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will release on November 10th worldwide.