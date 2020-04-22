New Xbox Series X Logo Trademark Application Filed by Microsoft; In Line With Xbox Velocity Architecture Logo

Microsoft has recently filed a trademark application for an all-new Xbox Series X logo.

The application was officially filed last week and is currently being initialized for examination.

“The mark consists of the word SERIES in a vertical formation to the right of which appears a stylized letter X”, the description of the logo reads.

From the looks of it, the new logo is in line with the logo that Microsoft presented last month for the new Xbox Velocity Architecture implemented in the upcoming Series X. This architecture allows for new performance capabilities and speed through the combination of hardware, the console’s custom 1TB SSD and CPU, and deep software integration, to make for richer and more dynamic living worlds.

“The CPU is the brain of our new console and the GPU is the heart, but the Xbox Velocity Architecture is the soul,” said Andrew Goossen, Technical Fellow on Xbox Series X at Microsoft. “The Xbox Velocity Architecture is about so much more than fast last times. It’s one of the most innovative parts of our new console. It’s about revolutionizing how games can create vastly bigger, more compelling worlds.”

Microsoft's next-gen console is slated for a release during this holiday season. Recent rumors suggest that Microsoft is planning to reveal more about the console next month alongside a digital E3 Showcase.

Yesterday, WindowsCentral also reported on a Microsoft event scheduled for next month. It's also been reported that Microsoft will indeed soon be announcing the 'entry-level' Xbox "Lockhart", a.k.a. the Xbox Series S.