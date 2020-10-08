Xbox Series X/S Owners Will Eventually Have “Multiple Options” for Storage Expansion Cards

Last month pre-orders for Seagate’s Xbox Series X 1TB SSD expansion card opened at the wallet-ravaging price of $220. While that’s actually a pretty decent value for what you’re getting, some couldn’t help but ask – will this be our only option? Will there be Xbox Series X/S expansion cards from other manufacturers? Or in different sizes?

Well, as of right now, the answer is no, but on a recent episode of the Major Nelson Podcast, Xbox director of program management Jason Ronald said that will eventually change…

I think, over time, you'll see this [storage expansion] a category that's really critical to us. You'll see multiple options and different form factors and different sizes. But what was really important for us is that we had a simple, easy-to-use option available day one. You can expect to see more options moving forward.

Microsoft has really been emphasizing how easy memory expansion will be with an Xbox Series X/S. Justifiably so, as Sony recently revealed you’ll need to remove the PS5’s case and bust out a screwdriver to expand the console’s storage. A wide range of expansion card options will just make the XSX storage expansion process all the more user friendly.

The Xbox Series X/S and the Seagate expansion card launch on November 10.