Xbox Series X/S Storage Expansion Card is Available for Pre-Order Now, and It’s Expensive

Next-gen consoles embracing speedy solid-state drives should be great for gaming overall, but it does create issues when it comes to storage expansion – the days of plugging any old cheap portable hard drive into your console are over! Way back in March, Microsoft announced they’d be offering a proprietary Xbox Series X 1TB SSD expansion card, developed in partnership with Seagate, but we haven’t heard much about it since.

Well, the Xbox Series X/S memory expansion card if officially up for pre-order at Best Buy, and you’d better prepare your wallet if you want one, as they cost a whopping $220. Now, that’s not actually a terrible price for what’s basically a 1TB NVMe SSD in a special case, but still, I suspect most Xbox Series X/S owners are going to wait on upgrading their internal storage (if they do it at all). Here’s a bit more detail about the memory expansion straight from Best Buy’s listing:

Instantly expand the peak speed capacity of the most-powerful gaming experience Xbox has ever created with the Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S. Effortlessly compatible with the Xbox Velocity Architecture, experience the fastest load times and most dynamic worlds - even improving the overall performance of thousands of Original Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One games. The ultimate power, speed, and compatibility is now at your fingertips. Key Features Seamless gameplay - Designed in partnership with Xbox to seamlessly play Xbox Series X games from the internal SSD or the expansion card without sacrificing graphics, latency, load times, or framerates.

Exclusive to Xbox - The only available expansion card that replicates the Xbox Velocity Architecture - providing faster load times, richer environments, and more immersive gameplay.

Quick resume - Switch between titles in seconds - directly from the internal SSD or the expansion card.

High capacity - 1TB of storage increases the overall capacity of the Xbox Series X|S - collect thousands of games across four generations of Xbox without sacrificing performance.

Will you be picking up one of these memory expansion cards? Don’t forget, the Xbox Series X comes with 1TB of storage and the Xbox Series S comes with 512GB. Those will likely fill up pretty quick given next-gen game file sizes, but you should be able to survive for a while without expanding.