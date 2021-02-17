Xbox Series X | S Backward Compatibility Upcoming Announcement Will Only Be the “Start of Something”; Initial Offering May Be Disappointing – Rumor

An Xbox Series X and Serie S backward compatibility announcement is rumored to be coming very soon, but it seems like it will only mark the start of something, according to a reliable source.

Speaking on the XboxEra forums, Klobrille, who was among those who talked about the announcement supposedly coming tomorrow, suggested expectations be kept in check, as this announcement is only going to be the start of something, and the initial offering may be disappointing. This probably means that only a few backward compatible games will see their frame rate doubled in the immediate future, and support for other titles will be added down the line.

Xbox Game Pass Adds Dirt 5, Elite Dangerous, and More in Late February

Keep your expectations in check for that BC thing. It’s just the start of something. Something really cool, but the initial offering might be a bit disappointing.

The frame rate doubling tech that will improve backward compatible games on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S has been announced last year. The only game that has been shown running at double its old frame rate so far is Bethesda's Fallout 4.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S bring next-gen performance to your favorite games. Higher, steadier framerates make games feel smoother, resulting in more immersive gameplay. Many improvements are the result of the custom designed processor that allows compatible games to play and leverage the increased CPU, GPU and memory from the new consoles. In addition however, the backward compatibility team has developed new methods for effectively doubling the framerate on select titles. While not applicable for many titles due to the game’s original physics or animations, these new techniques the team has developed can push game engines to render more quickly for a buttery smooth experience beyond what the original game might have delivered due to the capabilities of the hardware. Fallout 4 framerate, shown below, is effectively doubled from 30fps to 60fps on Xbox Series S, delivering a new way to preserve and enjoy this legendary title. https://youtu.be/6GnvSNA-1DY

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S backward compatibility announcement is rumored to be coming tomorrow, February 18th. We will keep you updated on the matter as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.