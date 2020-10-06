Xbox Series X Auto-HDR Feature Delivers Impressive Results, According to New Video

The Xbox Series X auto-HDR feature seems to work quite well for several titles, according to a new video shared online today.

The video, shared by VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb, takes a look at the feature and confirms that every tested game maxes out at 1,000 Nits, which is considered to be the gold standard for the bright highlights in an image.

I've tested auto-HDR in a number of backward compatible games on a preview version of the Xbox Series X hardware. And it's a big benefit. Every game I tested maxes out at 1,000 Nits, which is a measure of luminance. When it comes to HDR, 1,000 Nits is a gold standard for the bright highlights in an image.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will improve backward compatible games not only with the auto-HDR feature but also with improved performance, and the Quick Resume feature.

Backwards compatible games run natively on the Xbox Series X hardware, running with the full power of the CPU, GPU and the SSD. No boost mode, no downclocking, the full power of the Xbox Series X for each and every backward compatible game. This means that all titles run at the peak performance that they were originally designed for, many times even higher performance than the games saw on their original launch platform, resulting in higher and more steady framerates and rendering at their maximum resolution and visual quality. Backwards compatible titles also see significant reductions in in-game load times from the massive leap in performance from our custom NVME SSD which powers the Xbox Velocity Architecture. In addition, the new Quick Resume feature was designed to not only work with new games, but it can also be enabled for backward-compatible titles. Quick Resume enables players to resume exactly where they left off, across multiple titles, ensuring gamers can get right back to the fun in an instant.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launch on November 10th worldwide.