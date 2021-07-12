Xbox Insider System Update Includes Further Fixes for Quick Resume Feature

Since launching the Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft has had troubles with the new systems’ touted “Quick Resume” feature. Quick Resume lets players retain up to three save states at once, thus allowing you to jump from one game to other quickly and easily. At least in theory. Microsoft has issued a number of updates and fixes for Quick Resume, but the feature remains unreliable, often forcing players to restart games rather than properly saving their progress. Well, Microsoft has just dropped a new system update for Xbox Insider members, and it features yet another fix Quick Resume fix. Hopefully, this is the one that actually makes it a useable feature!

Fixes Implemented Thanks to the hard work of Xbox engineers, we are happy to announce the following fixes have been implemented for this build: Games Fixed an issue where some Quick Resume titles would show a black screen when resuming and then reload from start. System Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console.

Note: Users participating in Preview may see occasional “odd” text across the console.

There are also a series of issues related to Dolby Vision, the Edge browser, and more that Microsoft is aware of and working on. You can check out the full list of known issues here. The Xbox Insider Program is open to all players – simply download the Xbox Insider Hub via the Microsoft store on your console or Windows 10 device. Insiders can look forward to the following…

Dark Souls 3 Now Runs at 60 FPS on Xbox Series X | S With FPS Boost, but at a Low 900p Resolution

On PC, Xbox console, or mobile, you can get early access to new games and features, join playtests with our developer partners, and provide valuable feedback to help shape the Xbox experience. Your feedback even earns you bonus XP!

The latest Xbox Insider alpha update will be available today. No word on when the latest Quick Resume fixes will roll out to everyone, but it could take weeks or months.