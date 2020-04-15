Xbox Series X to Support Wireless Audio and Voice Chat Over USB, Astro Gaming Confirms

Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox Series X will seemingly finally be supporting wireless audio and voice chat over USB.

To the discontent of many Xbox One owners, Microsoft’s current console doesn’t support wireless audio and voice over USB. Microsoft’s uses it owns Xbox Wireless tech for wireless connectivity, and while there are wireless headset offerings available for Microsoft’s console, the options are limited.

Some of the supported wireless headsets make use of a base station connected via the Xbox One’s optical audio output for wireless transmission, including the Astro A50. As the upcoming Xbox Series X, however, won’t feature an optical output port, Xbox players were worried that their precious headsets won’t work on Microsoft’s next-gen console.

From the looks of it however, the Xbox Series X will support wireless audio and voice chat over USB. At least, if headset manufacturer Astro Gaming is to be believed. “We are working with our partners at Microsoft to roll out a firmware update for MixAmp Pro TR, A50 + Base Station and A20 headsets by launch of Xbox Series X”, Astro Gaming wrote on Twitter earlier today. “This update will include the ability to deliver game surround sound & voice chat via USB. Stay tuned for future updates.”

We’re sure that many Xbox players will be happy with this news as it will greatly increase the number of supported headsets on Microsoft’s upcoming next-gen console.

The Xbox Series X is slated for a release during the holiday season. Microsoft has yet to reveal its official release date and pricing.

Xbox Series X Xbox Series X is our most powerful console ever, powered by our custom designed processor leveraging AMD's latest Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architectures. The new system on a chip (SOC) has been built from the ground up for speed and performance, with 12 teraflops of processing power and with compatibility in mind for four generations of games.