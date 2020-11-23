Xbox Series S Can Run RetroArch Emulation With Excellent Performance

The Xbox Series S may not be as powerful as the Xbox Series X, but it can be a worthy purchase for some players, especially if they are into emulation, according to a new video shared online today.

The video, shared by Modern Vintage Gamer on YouTube, confirms that the Series S can run RetroArch emulation with an excellent level of performance via the console's Developer Mode. Among the tested games are GameCube classics Metroid Prime and The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, the Wii platform game Super Mario Galaxy, the original God of War, and many others.

Xbox Series X | S Game Pricing To Be Announced in “Due Time”, Xbox CFO Says

Thanks to Developer Mode, The Series S can run Retro Arch emulation with excellent performance. In this episode we take a closer look at Dev Mode on the Series S, how to set it up and what to expect running Retro Arch - a UWP based emulator that supports the Series S and X.

The Xbox Series S may not be the best console to enjoy next-generation Xbox games, but it's a very good purchase for those with big digital libraries, Game Pass subscription, and smaller TVs.

If your entertainment center is more modest, you have a 40" TV at the most or a monitor, and you just want to play the digital library of games you have, in addition to those coming in the future to services like Xbox Game Pass, then the Series S only makes sense. It will still play all of the games you want, and on a smaller screen, you won't even notice the visual differences. If you're looking for a way to play Xbox Game Pass titles are seldom much more, then the Series S is a perfect choice for you, and at the price point it's at, I predict that we'll see a lot more people entering the Xbox ecosystem this generation with Xbox Series S.

The Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X are now available worldwide.