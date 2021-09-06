RetroArch 1.9.9 Adds AMD FSR and High Dynamic Range Support

RetroArch, the popular open source frontend for emulators and videogames, just got updated to version 1.9.9. This new release contains some major new features, such as support for AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution spatial upscaling technology.

Interestingly, AMD's official implementation of FSR is done through compute shaders, but the RetroArch contributor Jonatas Esteves managed to add it as a pixel shader.

A very generous contributor submitted a fully working implementation of AMD FSR as an slang shader for use in RetroArch! This shader should be fully compatible with the following video drivers in RetroArch: * Metal

* OpenGL Core (or at least 4.0 with regular OpenGL driver)

* Vulkan

* Direct3D 11 (if your card supports Direct3D 11 Feature Level 11.0 or higher)

* Direct3D 12 We have had to update our Direct3D 11 driver to allow for the use of Shader Model 5.0 when your GPU supports it, since this shader requires SM 5.0 features and wouldn’t work on D3D11 without it.

Here's a comparison image featuring Ys Seven running in RetroArch 1.9.9 (PPSSPP core) with and without FSR.

The other big addition is HDR support, though this only works in the Direct3D 11/12 driver right now. RetroArch creators pointed out that Linux is well behind Windows when it comes to HDR support, though they hope that will change in the future.