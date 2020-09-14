Xbox Series S Quick Resume Video Highlights Extremely Fast Load Times

The Xbox Series X and S will make it possible to jump quickly between different games with the Quick Resume feature. A new video that has been shared online recently shows exactly how quickly this will happen on the Series S.

The video, which has been shared on the Series X/S subreddit, highlights how it will take very few seconds to load from one game to another. The video only shows Xbox One games, sadly, so we do not know if the process will be as quick for next-generation games.

Ed Boon Compares Xbox Series S to Lower-Priced iPhones; Could Very Well Become Microsoft’s Best-Selling Next-gen Console

After months of speculation, the Xbox Series S has finally been officially revealed last week. The console is similar in CPU and has identical I/O performance as the Series X, but the differences in RAM could create some issues, according to some developers.

It is similar in CPU and has the identical I/O performance as Xbox Series X, making it easier for developers to deliver the same great performance, while rendering at a lower resolution. Xbox Series S delivers 4x the processing power of an Xbox One console and supports experiences up to 120fps, more immersive and responsive gameplay with support for hardware-accelerated DirectX Raytracing and Variable Rate Shading. In addition, Series S includes 512GB of custom SSD storage and is powered by the Xbox Velocity Architecture, delivering more than 40x the I/O bandwidth of an Xbox One resulting in faster loading times, steadier frame rates and Quick Resume for multiple titles.

The Xbox Series X and Series S will be released on November 10th worldwide.