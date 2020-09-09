Xbox Series S Is Similar in CPU, Identical in I/O Performance to the Xbox Series X; New Video Shows Games Running on the Console

The Xbox Series S features a similar CPU and the same I/O performance of the Xbox Series X, and the primary difference between the two consoles is resolution.

In a new post on the Official Xbox website, Microsoft revealed some additional details on its second next-gen console and its specs. Not only the console will have a similar CPU and identical I/O performance of the Series X, but it will also feature the same audio experience with Spatial Sound and Dolby Atmos support.

It is similar in CPU and has the identical I/O performance as Xbox Series X, making it easier for developers to deliver the same great performance, while rendering at a lower resolution. Xbox Series S delivers 4x the processing power of an Xbox One console and supports experiences up to 120fps, more immersive and responsive gameplay with support for hardware-accelerated DirectX Raytracing and Variable Rate Shading. In addition, Xbox Series S includes 512GB of custom SSD storage and is powered by the Xbox Velocity Architecture, delivering more than 40x the I/O bandwidth of an Xbox One resulting in faster loading times, steadier frame rates and Quick Resume for multiple titles.

The main difference between the two Microsoft next-gen consoles is the resolution. The cheaper next-gen console has been designed to play games at 1440p, 60 frames per second, with support to up to 120fps.

The primary difference between Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S is in resolution. Through talking to our customers, we found that many of our fans prioritize framerate over resolution, so we wanted to build a console that didn’t require a 4K TV. Xbox Series S delivers approximately 3x the GPU performance of Xbox One and was designed to play games at 1440p at 60 frames per second, with support for up to 120fps.

In addition to the new information, Microsoft also released a brand new video that showcases several games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Dirt 5, Watch Dogs, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and others running on the Xbox Series S.

The Xbox Series X and Series S launch on November 10th worldwide.