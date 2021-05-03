FPS Boost Xbox Series Feature Now Works on 97 Games, Says Microsoft

Microsoft has just dropped the largest update to its FPS Boost feature available to Xbox Series consoles, with the compatible library now amounting to 97 games. Only 23 games were compatible as of the last update from April 23rd, which means that today Microsoft added 74 compatible games to the list.

Some of the biggest new additions include Alien: Isolation, several Assassin's Creed games, Dead Island and Dead Island: Riptide, Deux Ex: Mankind Divided, DiRT 4, Dishonored and Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Dragon Age: Inquisition, Dying Light, Far Cry 5, Far Cry New Dawn, Halo Wars 2, a lot of LEGO games, Life Is Strange and Life Is Strange 2, Mad Max, Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Shadow Warrior 2, Sleeping Dogs, Sniper Elite 4, Tom Clancy's The Division, Wasteland 3, and Yakuza 6. The full list is available below.

FPS Boost Updated List (May 3rd, 2021)