FPS Boost Xbox Series Feature Now Works on 97 Games, Says Microsoft
Microsoft has just dropped the largest update to its FPS Boost feature available to Xbox Series consoles, with the compatible library now amounting to 97 games. Only 23 games were compatible as of the last update from April 23rd, which means that today Microsoft added 74 compatible games to the list.
Some of the biggest new additions include Alien: Isolation, several Assassin's Creed games, Dead Island and Dead Island: Riptide, Deux Ex: Mankind Divided, DiRT 4, Dishonored and Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Dragon Age: Inquisition, Dying Light, Far Cry 5, Far Cry New Dawn, Halo Wars 2, a lot of LEGO games, Life Is Strange and Life Is Strange 2, Mad Max, Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Shadow Warrior 2, Sleeping Dogs, Sniper Elite 4, Tom Clancy's The Division, Wasteland 3, and Yakuza 6. The full list is available below.
FPS Boost Updated List (May 3rd, 2021)
|Title
|Xbox Series X
|Xbox Series S
|Off by Default on Series X
|Alien Isolation
|60hz
|60hz
|Anthem
|60hz
|Not Available
|✔
|Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
|60hz
|60hz
|✔
|Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
|60hz
|60hz
|Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
|60hz
|60hz
|Assassin’s Creed Unity
|60hz
|60hz
|Battle Chasers: Nightwar
|120hz
|120hz
|Battlefield 1
|120hz
|Not Available
|✔
|Battlefield 4
|120hz
|120hz
|Battlefield Hardline
|120hz
|120hz
|Battlefield V
|120hz
|Not Available
|✔
|Beholder Complete Edition
|60hz
|60hz
|Dead Island Definitive Edition
|60hz
|Not Available
|Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
|60hz
|Not Available
|Deus Ex Mankind Divided
|60hz
|60hz
|DiRT 4
|120hz
|Not Available
|Dishonored – Definitive Edition
|60hz
|60hz
|Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
|60hz
|60hz
|✔
|Don’t Starve: Giant Edition
|120hz
|120hz
|Dragon Age: Inquisition
|60hz
|60hz
|Dungeon Defenders II
|60hz
|60hz
|Dying Light
|60hz
|Not Available
|Fallout 4
|60hz
|60hz
|✔
|Fallout 76
|60hz
|60hz
|✔
|Far Cry 4
|60hz
|60hz
|Far Cry 5
|60hz
|60hz
|✔
|Far Cry New Dawn
|60hz
|60hz
|✔
|Far Cry Primal
|60hz
|60hz
|Gears of War 4
|60hz
|60hz
|✔
|Golf with your Friends
|120hz
|120hz
|Halo Wars 2
|60hz
|60hz
|Halo: Spartan Assault
|120hz
|120hz
|Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
|120hz
|120hz
|Homefront: The Revolution
|60hz
|60hz
|✔
|Hyperscape
|120hz
|120hz
|✔
|Island Saver
|120hz
|120hz
|LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
|60hz
|60hz
|LEGO Jurassic World
|60hz
|60hz
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
|60hz
|60hz
|LEGO Marvel Superheroes
|120hz
|60hz
|LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
|120hz
|60hz
|LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens
|60hz
|60hz
|LEGO The Hobbit
|120hz
|60hz
|LEGO The Incredibles
|60hz
|60hz
|LEGO Worlds
|60hz
|Not Available
|Life is Strange
|60hz
|60hz
|Life is Strange 2
|60hz
|Not Available
|Lords of the Fallen
|60hz
|60hz
|Mad Max
|120hz
|60hz
|Metro 2033 Redux
|120hz
|120hz
|Metro: Last Light Redux
|120hz
|120hz
|Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
|120hz
|Not Available
|Monster Energy Supercross 3
|60hz
|60hz
|✔
|MotoGP 20
|Not Available
|60hz
|Moving Out
|120hz
|120hz
|My Friend Pedro
|120hz
|120hz
|My Time at Portia
|60hz
|60hz
|New Super Lucky’s Tale
|120hz
|120hz
|Overcooked! 2
|120hz
|120hz
|Paladins
|120hz
|120hz
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
|120hz
|120hz
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
|120hz
|120hz
|Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
|120hz
|120hz
|✔
|Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
|120hz
|120hz
|Prey
|60hz
|60hz
|Realm Royale
|120hz
|120hz
|ReCore
|60hz
|60hz
|Sea of Solitude
|60hz
|60hz
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
|60hz
|60hz
|Shadow Warrior 2
|60hz
|Not Available
|Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition
|60hz
|60hz
|SMITE
|120hz
|120hz
|✔
|Sniper Elite 4
|60hz
|60hz
|STAR WARS Battlefront
|120hz
|120hz
|STAR WARS Battlefront II
|120hz
|Not Available
|✔
|Steep
|Not Available
|60hz
|Super Lucky’s Tale
|120hz
|120hz
|SUPERHOT
|120hz
|120hz
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
|60hz
|60hz
|The Evil Within 2 (PsychoBreak 2 in Japan)
|60hz
|60hz
|✔
|The Gardens Between
|120hz
|60hz
|The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
|60hz
|60hz
|The LEGO Movie Videogame
|120hz
|120hz
|Titanfall
|120hz
|Not Available
|Titanfall 2
|120hz
|120hz
|✔
|Tom Clancy’s The Division
|60hz
|60hz
|Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
|60hz
|60hz
|Totally Reliable Delivery Service
|120hz
|120hz
|Two Point Hospital
|60hz
|60hz
|UFC 4
|60hz
|60hz
|Unravel 2
|120hz
|120hz
|✔
|Unruly Heroes
|120hz
|120hz
|Untitled Goose Game
|120hz
|120hz
|Wasteland 3
|60hz
|60hz
|✔
|Watch Dogs 2
|60hz
|60hz
|Watch_Dogs
|60hz
|60hz
|Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
|60hz
|60hz
