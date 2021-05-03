FPS Boost Xbox Series Feature Now Works on 97 Games, Says Microsoft

FPS Boost

Microsoft has just dropped the largest update to its FPS Boost feature available to Xbox Series consoles, with the compatible library now amounting to 97 games. Only 23 games were compatible as of the last update from April 23rd, which means that today Microsoft added 74 compatible games to the list.

Some of the biggest new additions include Alien: Isolation, several Assassin's Creed games, Dead Island and Dead Island: Riptide, Deux Ex: Mankind Divided, DiRT 4, Dishonored and Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Dragon Age: Inquisition, Dying Light, Far Cry 5, Far Cry New Dawn, Halo Wars 2, a lot of LEGO games, Life Is Strange and Life Is Strange 2, Mad Max, Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Shadow Warrior 2, Sleeping Dogs, Sniper Elite 4, Tom Clancy's The Division, Wasteland 3, and Yakuza 6. The full list is available below.

FPS Boost Updated List (May 3rd, 2021)

Title Xbox Series X Xbox Series S Off by Default on Series X
Alien Isolation 60hz 60hz
Anthem 60hz Not Available
Assassin’s Creed III Remastered 60hz 60hz
Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered 60hz 60hz
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection 60hz 60hz
Assassin’s Creed Unity 60hz 60hz
Battle Chasers: Nightwar 120hz 120hz
Battlefield 1 120hz Not Available
Battlefield 4 120hz 120hz
Battlefield Hardline 120hz 120hz
Battlefield V 120hz Not Available
Beholder Complete Edition 60hz 60hz
Dead Island Definitive Edition 60hz Not Available
Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition 60hz Not Available
Deus Ex Mankind Divided 60hz 60hz
DiRT 4 120hz Not Available
Dishonored – Definitive Edition 60hz 60hz
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider 60hz 60hz
Don’t Starve: Giant Edition 120hz 120hz
Dragon Age: Inquisition 60hz 60hz
Dungeon Defenders II 60hz 60hz
Dying Light 60hz Not Available
Fallout 4 60hz 60hz
Fallout 76 60hz 60hz
Far Cry 4 60hz 60hz
Far Cry 5 60hz 60hz
Far Cry New Dawn 60hz 60hz
Far Cry Primal 60hz 60hz
Gears of War 4 60hz 60hz
Golf with your Friends 120hz 120hz
Halo Wars 2 60hz 60hz
Halo: Spartan Assault 120hz 120hz
Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition 120hz 120hz
Homefront: The Revolution 60hz 60hz
Hyperscape 120hz 120hz
Island Saver 120hz 120hz
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham 60hz 60hz
LEGO Jurassic World 60hz 60hz
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 60hz 60hz
LEGO Marvel Superheroes 120hz 60hz
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers 120hz 60hz
LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens 60hz 60hz
LEGO The Hobbit 120hz 60hz
LEGO The Incredibles 60hz 60hz
LEGO Worlds 60hz Not Available
Life is Strange 60hz 60hz
Life is Strange 2 60hz Not Available
Lords of the Fallen 60hz 60hz
Mad Max 120hz 60hz
Metro 2033 Redux 120hz 120hz
Metro: Last Light Redux 120hz 120hz
Mirror’s Edge Catalyst 120hz Not Available
Monster Energy Supercross 3 60hz 60hz
MotoGP 20 Not Available 60hz
Moving Out 120hz 120hz
My Friend Pedro 120hz 120hz
My Time at Portia 60hz 60hz
New Super Lucky’s Tale 120hz 120hz
Overcooked! 2 120hz 120hz
Paladins 120hz 120hz
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 120hz 120hz
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 120hz 120hz
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville 120hz 120hz
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid 120hz 120hz
Prey 60hz 60hz
Realm Royale 120hz 120hz
ReCore 60hz 60hz
Sea of Solitude 60hz 60hz
Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition 60hz 60hz
Shadow Warrior 2 60hz Not Available
Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition 60hz 60hz
SMITE 120hz 120hz
Sniper Elite 4 60hz 60hz
STAR WARS Battlefront 120hz 120hz
STAR WARS Battlefront II 120hz Not Available
Steep Not Available 60hz
Super Lucky’s Tale 120hz 120hz
SUPERHOT 120hz 120hz
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition 60hz 60hz
The Evil Within 2 (PsychoBreak 2 in Japan) 60hz 60hz
The Gardens Between 120hz 60hz
The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame 60hz 60hz
The LEGO Movie Videogame 120hz 120hz
Titanfall 120hz Not Available
Titanfall 2 120hz 120hz
Tom Clancy’s The Division 60hz 60hz
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition 60hz 60hz
Totally Reliable Delivery Service 120hz 120hz
Two Point Hospital 60hz 60hz
UFC 4 60hz 60hz
Unravel 2 120hz 120hz
Unruly Heroes 120hz 120hz
Untitled Goose Game 120hz 120hz
Wasteland 3 60hz 60hz
Watch Dogs 2 60hz 60hz
Watch_Dogs 60hz 60hz
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life 60hz 60hz

