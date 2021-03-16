The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Runs at 4K Resolution on Xbox Series X With FPS Boost

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, alongside other titles developed and published by Bethesda, now supports FPS Boost on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and it seems like the game required no resolution lowering to run at 60 FPS.

In a new video put together by ElAnalistaDeBits, it is confirmed that The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim runs at 2160p resolution on Xbox Series X with FPS Boost activated. The other titles don't fare as well: Prey Runs at 1440p, while Dishonored, Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 all run at 1080p. The Xbox Series S manages to run all these games at 1080p resolution with FPS Boost active, the only exception being Prey.

Fallout 4, Skyrim, Prey, and More Bethesda Games to Get FPS Boost on XSX [Now Live]

- All games have their framerate increased from 30 to 60FPS. - On Xbox Series S all games have a resolution of 1080p (except Prey at 900p). - On Xbox Series X Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 they lower their resolution from 2160p to 1080p with FPS Boost activated. - Prey runs at 1440p on Skyrim at 2160p and Dishonored at 1080p on Series X.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Fallout 4, Fallout 76, Dishonored, and Prey aren't the only games compatible with FPS Boost. Last month, Microsoft launched the feature with support for titles like Far Cry 4, Sniper Elite 4, and Watch Dogs 2. More titles will receive support in the future.