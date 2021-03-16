The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Runs at 4K Resolution on Xbox Series X With FPS Boost
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, alongside other titles developed and published by Bethesda, now supports FPS Boost on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and it seems like the game required no resolution lowering to run at 60 FPS.
In a new video put together by ElAnalistaDeBits, it is confirmed that The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim runs at 2160p resolution on Xbox Series X with FPS Boost activated. The other titles don't fare as well: Prey Runs at 1440p, while Dishonored, Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 all run at 1080p. The Xbox Series S manages to run all these games at 1080p resolution with FPS Boost active, the only exception being Prey.
- All games have their framerate increased from 30 to 60FPS.
- On Xbox Series S all games have a resolution of 1080p (except Prey at 900p).
- On Xbox Series X Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 they lower their resolution from 2160p to 1080p with FPS Boost activated.
- Prey runs at 1440p on Skyrim at 2160p and Dishonored at 1080p on Series X.
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Fallout 4, Fallout 76, Dishonored, and Prey aren't the only games compatible with FPS Boost. Last month, Microsoft launched the feature with support for titles like Far Cry 4, Sniper Elite 4, and Watch Dogs 2. More titles will receive support in the future.
With certain backward compatible titles, we can make the experience even better, all with no work required by the developer, and no update needed by the gamer. To that end, the backward compatibility team has developed FPS Boost, which employs a variety of new methods for nearly doubling (and in a few instances, quadrupling) the original framerate on select titles. Higher, steadier framerates make games visually smoother, resulting in more immersive gameplay.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 799.95
USD 749.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter