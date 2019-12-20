Xbox Games With Gold Serves Up Telltale’s Batman and Tekken 6 in January

Microsoft has revealed their Games With Gold lineup for the first month of 2020, which includes your standard two Xbox One games and two Xbox/Xbox 360 games. Of course, the older games can be played on Xbox One via backward compatibility. Next month’s selection includes Telltale’s dark Batman reimagining, the fantasy stealth game Styx: Shards of Darkness, the 3D fighter Tekken 6, and the family-favorite Lego Star Wars II.

Here are Microsoft’s official descriptions of all four January Games With Gold titles:

Microsoft Aims to Virtually Eliminate Loading Times on Xbox Series X

Batman: The Telltale Series – Season 1 Enter the fractured psyche of Bruce Wayne and discover the powerful and far-reaching consequences of your choices as the Dark Knight. In this gritty and violent new story from the award-winning creators of The Walking Dead – A Telltale Games Series, you'll make discoveries that will shatter Bruce Wayne's world, and the already fragile stability of a corrupt Gotham City. Styx: Shards of Darkness Hired for a critical mission, explore and master huge open environments as Styx, alone or in coop with a friend. Assassinate or sneak past enemies – Humans, Elves and Dwarfs – but also much more fearsome, colossal creatures, and experiment with the new array of lethal abilities and weapons in your goblin assassin's arsenal. Tekken 6 A large roster of unique characters, fast-paced action, a deep level of strategy, and the rich background story have all helped make the Tekken series the top in its genre. Tekken 6 has the largest character roster to date, with Online VS Battle and other new content. Lego Star Wars II Lego Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy reunites the fun and endless creativity of Lego with the epic story, heroic characters, and exciting action of the Star Wars universe. In this highly anticipated follow-up game, follow the tongue-in-cheek, brick-based action through all three epic films of the original Star Wars Trilogy.

Tekken will be available from January 1 to 15, Batman and Lego Star Wars will be available on January 16, and Styx can be downloaded all month long. As always, once you download a Games With Gold title, you’ll have permanent access to it, so long as you still have an active Xbox Live Gold membership.

Not the most exciting month, but you may want to revisit Batman: The Telltale Series as a new noir-themed graphical update is available for the series. What do you think? Which of this month’s Games With Gold strike your fancy?