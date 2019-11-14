Xbox Game Pass Getting xCloud Streaming in 2020, xCloud Preview Adds 50 More Titles

Today's big X019 Inside Xbox show was, of course, packed with tons of big game announcements, but the show also delivered some juicy new info about Microsoft’s xCloud game streaming service. The biggest news is that Xbox Game Pass will be getting xCloud-powered streaming sometime in 2020. An obvious step for Xbox Game Pass, but welcome news nevertheless. Microsoft also spoke in more vague terms about how they want a future where every Xbox game, including the ones you already own, will be automatically playable via xCloud. That’s also being promised for 2020.

In the meantime, the xCloud Public Preview launched last month with a limited selection of four games (Halo 5, Gears 5, Killer Instinct, and Sea of Thieves), and now that selection is expanding with 50 additional titles. These include:

Grounded is a New Survival Game from Obsidian with a “Honey I Shrunk the Kids” Twist

Absolver

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

ARK: Survival Evolved

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Black Desert Online

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Conan Exiles

Crackdown 3

Darksiders 3

Dead Island: Definitive Edition

Devil May Cry 5

F1 2019

For the King

Forza Horizon 4

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Hello Neighbor

Hitman

Just Cause 4

Madden NFL 20

Mark of the Ninja: Remastered

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Overcooked!

Puyo Champions

Rad

ReCore: Definitive Edition

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Sniper Elite 4

Soulcalibur VI

State of Decay 2

Subnautica

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

Tekken 7

Tera

The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut

TheHunter: Call of the Wild

Vampyr

Vermintide 2

World of Final Fantasy Maxima

World of Tanks: Mercenaries

World of Warships: Legends

World War Z

WRC 7

WWE 2K20

Yoku’s Island Express

Not a bad lineup! Want to get in on the xCloud Public Preview? You can resister, right here. Anybody already using xCloud or planning to sign up now that the game selection has improved?