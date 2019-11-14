Xbox Game Pass Getting xCloud Streaming in 2020, xCloud Preview Adds 50 More Titles
Today's big X019 Inside Xbox show was, of course, packed with tons of big game announcements, but the show also delivered some juicy new info about Microsoft’s xCloud game streaming service. The biggest news is that Xbox Game Pass will be getting xCloud-powered streaming sometime in 2020. An obvious step for Xbox Game Pass, but welcome news nevertheless. Microsoft also spoke in more vague terms about how they want a future where every Xbox game, including the ones you already own, will be automatically playable via xCloud. That’s also being promised for 2020.
In the meantime, the xCloud Public Preview launched last month with a limited selection of four games (Halo 5, Gears 5, Killer Instinct, and Sea of Thieves), and now that selection is expanding with 50 additional titles. These include:
- Absolver
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Black Desert Online
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Conan Exiles
- Crackdown 3
- Darksiders 3
- Dead Island: Definitive Edition
- Devil May Cry 5
- F1 2019
- For the King
- Forza Horizon 4
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Halo Wars 2
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor
- Hitman
- Just Cause 4
- Madden NFL 20
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Overcooked!
- Puyo Champions
- Rad
- ReCore: Definitive Edition
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Sniper Elite 4
- Soulcalibur VI
- State of Decay 2
- Subnautica
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
- Tekken 7
- Tera
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
- TheHunter: Call of the Wild
- Vampyr
- Vermintide 2
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima
- World of Tanks: Mercenaries
- World of Warships: Legends
- World War Z
- WRC 7
- WWE 2K20
- Yoku’s Island Express
Not a bad lineup! Want to get in on the xCloud Public Preview? You can resister, right here. Anybody already using xCloud or planning to sign up now that the game selection has improved?