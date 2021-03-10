Xbox Game Pass to Receive Multiple Ubisoft Games by the End of the Year – Rumor

Multiple Ubisoft games may be added to the Xbox Game Pass by the end of the year, according to rumors circulating online.

As reported by AltChar, known Xbox insider Shpeshal Ed revealed that he received confirmation that multiple games published by Ubisoft will join the Game Pass library by the end of the year. As for which titles will be coming, he is not sure it will be the entire uPlay + library, but he guesses it will be everything up to and including Immortals Fenyx Rising.

Surface Laptop 4 Will Not Use Ryzen 5000 CPUs; Will Stick to Older Ryzen 4000 SKUs With 15W TDP and Two Screen Sizes

Shpeshal Ed also commented on a possible price increase for Xbox Game Pass subscriptions, saying that subscription tiers may be explored before it, with a small increase on the base price to access games from other publishers.

The Xbox Game Pass library gets expanded every month with the addition of new titles. This month, Madden NFL 21, Football Manager 2021, and NBA 2K21 have been added to the library, while Star Wars: Squadrons will be added later this month. NHL 21 is also coming to Xbox Game Pass next month.

Star Wars: Squadrons (Console via EA Play) – March Master the art of starfighter combat in the authentic piloting experience Star Wars: Squadrons. Feel the adrenaline of first-person multiplayer space dogfights alongside your squadron and buckle up in a thrilling Star Wars story. NHL 21 (Console via EA Play) – Coming in April Carve your path to superstardom in an expanded Be A Pro mode and go down as one of the league’s greatest. On the ice, change up your attack with all new moves, dekes, dangles and evasive maneuvers, inspired by the league’s most groundbreaking innovators.

More information on the Xbox Game Pass can be found on its official website.