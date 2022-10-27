Menu
Company

Xbox Game Pass Falls Far Short of Microsoft Growth Targets in Fiscal Year 2022

Nathan Birch
Oct 27, 2022, 03:39 PM EDT
Copy Shortlink
Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft’s tone regarding Xbox Game Pass seems to have changed. While Xbox boss Phil Spencer used to trumpet Game Pass whenever he spoke, making it seem more important to Microsoft’s future than Xboxes themselves, in a recent interview he admitted the service would likely never account for more than 10 to 15 percent of their gaming business. Microsoft has also downplayed the value of cloud gaming, until just recently pushed as a key component of Game Pass’ growth.

Well, there may be a reason for the sudden shift in tone. According to financial filings acquired by Axios, Microsoft had a target Game Pass growth rate of 73 percent for the fiscal year 2022, which ran from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022. Of course, that period saw one of Microsoft’s most-hyped games, Halo Infinite, hit the service on Day 1, so a 73 growth rate wasn’t pie-in-the-sky stuff. Despite that, Game Pass missed its mark badly, only achieving a growth rate of 28 percent.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Xbox Game Pass Unlikely to Top 10 to 15 Percent of Microsoft Gaming Business Says Spencer

This is the second year in a row Xbox Game Pass has failed to hit targets, with the service growing by 37 percent in FY2021, short of the 48 percent growth expected. The service did hit growth targets in FY2020. Exact subscriber numbers for Game Pass aren’t regularly provided, although the service did pass the 25 million mark back in January. Per Axios, various “performance incentive” bonuses for top executives like Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella were tied to Xbox Game Pass hitting its growth target.

We don’t know for sure if Game Pass missing its targets is the reason for Microsoft’s changing tone regarding the service. Perhaps Microsoft is just playing down Game Pass’ potential to get their $69 billion Activision Blizzard deal past regulators. That said, when you fire your best available shot in Halo Infinite and still miss your target by nearly 50 percent, that’s probably cause for some reflection.

What do you think? Is Xbox Game Pass’ momentum petering out? What can Microsoft do to stir up excitement for the service again?

Products mentioned in this post

Halo Infinite
Xbox Game Pass
USD 42

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order