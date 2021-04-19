Xbox Game Pass Cloud Gaming for PC and iOS Beta Testing Kicks Off Tomorrow

Microsoft has been teasing it for a while, but Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Cloud Gaming (previously known as xCloud) will be entering limited beta testing starting tomorrow! The limited beta is potentially open to any Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, although a limited number of invites will be sent out. You get more details, below.

Starting tomorrow, we’ll begin sending out invites to select Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to start testing the Xbox Cloud Gaming limited beta for Windows 10 PCs and Apple phones and tablets via web browsers. We’re launching xbox.com/play where invitees can play over 100 Xbox Game Pass titles through Edge, Google Chrome, or Safari. Offering cloud gaming through the browser and having a simplified, universal landing page presents a great opportunity to make cloud gaming approachable to more players in more places over time. Those who receive an invite just need a compatible Bluetooth or USB-connected controller or can use custom touch controls for more than 50 games to start playing and testing. In the early stages of the beta, we’ll be focusing on fine-tuning features and creating a consistent experience across platforms, while making sure games are running their best. The limited beta is our time to test and learn; we’ll send out more invites on a continuous basis to players in all 22 supported countries, evaluate feedback, continue to improve the experience, and add support for more devices. Our plan is to iterate quickly and open up to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in the coming months so more people have the opportunity to play Xbox in all-new ways.

You might not get in right away, but as Microsoft mentions, multiple rounds of invites will be going out, so keep your fingers crossed. If you’re a new subscriber, you can get your first month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (which includes cloud gaming, Xbox Live Gold, and EA Play) for only $1.

