Xbox First-Party Game Showcase Rumored for Late July, Halo, Fable, More Will be Shown

Last month, Microsoft announced Xbox 20/20, a series of monthly updates on Xbox Series X and upcoming first-party titles, and some new rumors about what to expect from the events have emerged today. Earlier this morning we reported that Microsoft’s June event, which has since been delayed to August, will include the reveal of the Xbox Series S, and now we have a few more rumored details about the July event.

Microsoft’s July event will focus mostly on first-party software, and according to Windows Central’s Jez Corden, it is set to happen in late July. Specifically, Corden expects the event to drop the week of July 20. Since it’s unlikely Microsoft would do their big reveals on a weekend, the event should take place somewhere between July 20 and July 24.

So, what should we expect from the July Xbox event? Again, the focus will be on software, so don’t get excited for an early Xbox Series S reveal. Halo Infinite will be a major focus, and, in fact, Corden claims the gameplay footage that will be shown has already been recorded (and being received well by those who have already seen it). You can also likely look forward to a new Fable from the folks at Playground Games, and a glimpse at whatever the folks at Microsoft’s new studio The Initiative are working on. Some third-party games will also be shown, and it’s expected we’ll see more actual gameplay after players criticized Microsoft’s May software showcase for featuring too many cutscene-heavy trailers. Of course, take this all with a grain of salt for now, but this all seems very plausible!

What are you expecting/hoping to see at the big July Xbox software showcase? Obviously, I’m interested to see how Halo and Fable are shaping up, but I also want to see what some of Microsoft’s newly-acquired studios are up to! Hopefully new stuff from Double Fine, InXile, and others is also shown.