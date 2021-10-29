Xbox Cloud Gaming Comparison Video Highlights Fast Load Times and Better Visuals and Performance Than Xbox One Native Versions

A new Xbox Cloud Gaming comparison video has been shared online, highlighting how games played via the streaming service look and perform better than native Xbox One versions.

The video, shared on YouTube by ElAnalistaDeBits, compares Gears 5, Forza Horizon 4, Hellblade, The Medium, Psychonauts 2, and Battlefield V. In all cases, games load significantly faster when played via Xbox Cloud Gaming, have better performance and better visuals, although the latter also depends on connection quality. Resolution is limited to 1080p, which is still a step-up for the Xbox One, as most games released on the console use dynamic resolution.

Xbox Cloud Gaming allows users to play Xbox games on supported devices, such as PCs and smart devices, with Xbox console support coming to the public before the end of the year. More information on the service can be found on the official Xbox website.