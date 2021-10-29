Xbox Cloud Gaming Comparison Video Highlights Fast Load Times and Better Visuals and Performance Than Xbox One Native Versions
A new Xbox Cloud Gaming comparison video has been shared online, highlighting how games played via the streaming service look and perform better than native Xbox One versions.
The video, shared on YouTube by ElAnalistaDeBits, compares Gears 5, Forza Horizon 4, Hellblade, The Medium, Psychonauts 2, and Battlefield V. In all cases, games load significantly faster when played via Xbox Cloud Gaming, have better performance and better visuals, although the latter also depends on connection quality. Resolution is limited to 1080p, which is still a step-up for the Xbox One, as most games released on the console use dynamic resolution.
Xbox Cloud Gaming allows users to play Xbox games on supported devices, such as PCs and smart devices, with Xbox console support coming to the public before the end of the year. More information on the service can be found on the official Xbox website.
Play Xbox console games on the devices you already have
Enjoy the console games you love on the devices you already have with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and a compatible controller. You can play using an Xbox controller, Sony DualShock 4, Razer Kishi, and more.
Discover your next favorite game
Explore over 100 console games from every genre, with new games added all the time. Now on more devices than before.
Play together across devices
Tap into the heart of Xbox with a community of millions of players ready and waiting to play together. Connect and play with others from a shared library of games, whether they’re on the other side of the world or sitting right next to you.
Pick up and play
Start a game on your console and keep playing it across supported mobile devices, tablets, and PCs. Get right to the game when your friends are ready to play, even while you’re installing or downloading to your console.
