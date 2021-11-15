Xbox Backward Compatibility Adds 70+ New Games, No More BC Updates Coming

Microsoft just wrapped their Xbox 20th Anniversary Livestream, and fittingly given the show’s focus on the brand’s history, they announced over 70 additions to their Xbox backward compatibility program. Some key additions include the entire Max Payne and FEAR franchises, the Xbox Timesplitters games, an array of fan-favorite Star Wars titles, and of course, that timeless classic, 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand. Unfortunately, Microsoft has also confirmed this will be the last update to the backward compatibility program, due to “licensing, legal and technical constraints.”

You can check out the new games you can now play on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S, below…

Xbox

Advent Rising

Arx Fatalis

Dead or Alive 1 Ultimate

Dead or Alive 2 Ultimate

Dead or Alive 3

Disney's Chicken Little

Full Spectrum Warrior: Ten Hammers

Gladius

Gunvalkyrie

Manhunt

Max Payne 1

Max Payne 2

Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee

Otogi: Myth of Demons

Otogi 2: Imoortal Warriors

Red Dead Revolver

Secret Weapons Over Normandy

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: Jedi Knight II - Jedi Outcast

Star Wars: Starfighter - Special Edition

Thrillville

TimeSplitters 2

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect

Xbox 360

50 Cent: Blood on the Sand

Aces of the Galaxy

Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?: Make the Grade

Avatar: The Last Airbender - The Burning Earth

Bankshot Billiards 2

Beautiful Katamari

Binary Domain

Black College Football: BCFX The Experience

Cloning Clyde

Conan

Darwinia+

Dead or Alive 4

Death by Cube

Disney Universe

Elements of Destruction

FEAR

FEAR 2: Project Origin

FEAR 3

FEAR Files

The First Templar

Islands of Wakfu

Lego: Lord of the Rings

Max Payne 3

Mini Ninjas

Mortal Kombat 9

Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe

MX vs. ATV Alive

MX vs. ATV Untamed

Nier

Novadrome

Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad

The Outfit

Outpost Kaloki X

Quake Arena Arcade

RAW: Realms of Ancient War

Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City

Ridge Racer 6

Rio

Risen

Risen 2: Dark Waters

Rock of Ages

Sacred 2: Fallen Angel

Scramble

Screwjumper!

Skate 2

Spongebob SquarePants: Underpants Slam!

Spongebob: Truth or Square

Switchball

Thrillville: Off the Rails

Time Pilot

Toy Story Mania!

Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment

Viva Piñata: Party Animals

Warlords

Microsoft has also announced a resolution boost for all original Xbox games -- up to 4K on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One X. Additionally, 11 of the newly announced titles, including the FEAR games and Nier, will feature FPS boost support. 26 already backward compatible games, including Fallout: New Vegas, Dead Space 2 and 3, Alan Wake, and Sonic Generations are also getting the FPS boost treatment.

The above-listed games are playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S as of today. Planning to jump into any old favorites?