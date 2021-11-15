Xbox Backward Compatibility Adds 70+ New Games, No More BC Updates Coming
Microsoft just wrapped their Xbox 20th Anniversary Livestream, and fittingly given the show’s focus on the brand’s history, they announced over 70 additions to their Xbox backward compatibility program. Some key additions include the entire Max Payne and FEAR franchises, the Xbox Timesplitters games, an array of fan-favorite Star Wars titles, and of course, that timeless classic, 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand. Unfortunately, Microsoft has also confirmed this will be the last update to the backward compatibility program, due to “licensing, legal and technical constraints.”
You can check out the new games you can now play on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S, below…
Xbox
- Advent Rising
- Arx Fatalis
- Dead or Alive 1 Ultimate
- Dead or Alive 2 Ultimate
- Dead or Alive 3
- Disney's Chicken Little
- Full Spectrum Warrior: Ten Hammers
- Gladius
- Gunvalkyrie
- Manhunt
- Max Payne 1
- Max Payne 2
- Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee
- Otogi: Myth of Demons
- Otogi 2: Imoortal Warriors
- Red Dead Revolver
- Secret Weapons Over Normandy
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight II - Jedi Outcast
- Star Wars: Starfighter - Special Edition
- Thrillville
- TimeSplitters 2
- TimeSplitters: Future Perfect
Xbox 360
- 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand
- Aces of the Galaxy
- Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom
- Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?: Make the Grade
- Avatar: The Last Airbender - The Burning Earth
- Bankshot Billiards 2
- Beautiful Katamari
- Binary Domain
- Black College Football: BCFX The Experience
- Cloning Clyde
- Conan
- Darwinia+
- Dead or Alive 4
- Death by Cube
- Disney Universe
- Elements of Destruction
- FEAR
- FEAR 2: Project Origin
- FEAR 3
- FEAR Files
- The First Templar
- Islands of Wakfu
- Lego: Lord of the Rings
- Max Payne 3
- Mini Ninjas
- Mortal Kombat 9
- Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe
- MX vs. ATV Alive
- MX vs. ATV Untamed
- Nier
- Novadrome
- Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad
- The Outfit
- Outpost Kaloki X
- Quake Arena Arcade
- RAW: Realms of Ancient War
- Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
- Ridge Racer 6
- Rio
- Risen
- Risen 2: Dark Waters
- Rock of Ages
- Sacred 2: Fallen Angel
- Scramble
- Screwjumper!
- Skate 2
- Spongebob SquarePants: Underpants Slam!
- Spongebob: Truth or Square
- Switchball
- Thrillville: Off the Rails
- Time Pilot
- Toy Story Mania!
- Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment
- Viva Piñata: Party Animals
- Warlords
Microsoft has also announced a resolution boost for all original Xbox games -- up to 4K on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One X. Additionally, 11 of the newly announced titles, including the FEAR games and Nier, will feature FPS boost support. 26 already backward compatible games, including Fallout: New Vegas, Dead Space 2 and 3, Alan Wake, and Sonic Generations are also getting the FPS boost treatment.
The above-listed games are playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S as of today. Planning to jump into any old favorites?
