Max Payne, Red Dead Revolver Have Been Added to Old Xbox Marketplace, Hinting at Future Xbox Backward Compatibility Inclusion

The first two entries in the Max Payne series, Red Dead Revolver and a few other classic Xbox games have been recently added to the old marketplace, hinting at their imminent inclusion in the Xbox Backward Compatibility program.

As spotted by Bruno Costa on Twitter, among the games that have been added to the old marketplace are the already mentioned first two entries in the Max Payne series, Red Dead Revolver, the first three entries in the Dead or Alive series, Manhunt, Oddworld: Munch's Odyssee, Star Wars Clone Wars, and Episode III, and Thrillville. Their recent addition to the marketplace probably hints at them getting included in the Backward Compatibility and becoming playable on modern Xbox consoles.

Anyone hyped for Monday?

While many of these games are still great games nowadays, few of them hold a special place in players' hearts like the original May Payne. The game was released over 20 years ago and it is still considered one of the best action games ever made.