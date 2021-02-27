A reference to an internal alpha TBC Classic beta might hint at the expansion’s beta being close to release.

Last week, Blizzard announced that World of Warcraft’s first official expansion, The Burning Crusade, will be getting a Classic server option later this year in the form of TBC Classic. As confirmed, current WoW Classic servers will migrate to TBC Classic but prior to the launch of the expansion, players will get the opportunity to choose which characters they want to keep in the Vanilla Era version.

Blizzard Comments on WoW The Burning Crusade Classic Level Boost Service; Will Only be Available on the New TBC Realms

An exact release date for The Burning Crusade Classic hasn’t been revealed yet, but those interested already have the option to opt-in for the game’s beta. So when will this beta kick-off? This hasn’t been announced yet either, but as spotted by credible World of Warcraft dataminer ‘Martin Benjamins’, the first signs of the beta have now surfaced.

Hello TBC Internal Alpha! pic.twitter.com/rf6Pu0PJ9H — Martin Benjamins (@Marlamin) February 25, 2021

Apparently, Blizzard’s Battle.net Launcher application was updated some days ago, and there’s now a clear reference to the internal Burning Crusade Classic alpha, which might suggest that the beta will soon become available. Unlike World of Warcraft Classic, there probably aren’t that many issues to be tested within TBC.

Unfortunately, the reference to the beta isn’t a confirmation that the public beta will soon kick-off, but we wanted to share this freshly-found beta info nonetheless.

World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade Classic launches later this year for PC. When do you expect the expansion to be released on the Classic servers? Which class will you be rolling, and will you be making use of the confirmed level 58 level boost? Hit the comments down below.