World of Warcraft Shadowlands Ray Traced Shadow Options Have Now Been Added to the Alpha

World of Warcraft Shadowlands Ray Traced Shadow options have been added in the latest alpha build of the upcoming expansion.

Earlier this month we reported that Blizzard seemingly added support for raytracing and variable rate shading (VRS) in Shadowlands, and the expansion’s latest Alpha build now includes settings for Ray Traced Shadows in World of Warcraft’s advanced system settings.

“Improves shadow quality with ray tracing, which produces shadows with more natural softness, greatly increased precision, and from additional light sources”, the description of Ray Traced Shadows in the Shadowlands Alpha reads.

Players will be able to select one of the following options when it comes to Ray Traced Shadows:

Disabled

Fair: Ray Traced Shadows from directional light sources at reduced resolution

Good: Ray Traced Shadows from directional and local light sources at reduced resolution

High: Ray Traced Shadows from directional and local light sources at full resolution





Please note that while the settings can be viewed, they haven’t been enabled just yet, and as such, we don’t know yet how the game will look with ray-traced shadows enabled.

The new Ray Tracing options in World of Warcraft will be more than welcome to players with higher-end setups.

According to Blizzard, Shadowlands is still on track to be released later this year. A release date has yet to be announced.

“Shadowlands is taking us somewhere we’ve never dreamed of going in the Warcraft universe, and that’s incredibly exciting,” said J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment upon the expansion's announcement last year. “We can’t wait to explore the great beyond, catch up with old departed friends, and forge an epic new chapter in the Warcraft saga together with our players.”

