New WoW Shadowlands Graphic Options Improve Performance; Expansion Receives New Character Creation Screen

Blizzard’s upcoming expansion for World of Warcraft, Shadowlands, will offer new framerate options and an all-new character creation screen.

Last week, we covered that Blizzard is seemingly adding raytraced shadows and Variable Rate Shading (VRS) to World of Warcraft, and as spotted by World of Warcraft information website Icy Veins, Shadowlands will also offer two new framerate options alongside an updated character creation screen with sliders to customize characters.

The new framerate options include the advanced option to set your target FPS. According to the description – “the framerate you ideally want to play the game at. If your framerate is below this number, dynamic systems will reduce graphics quality to attempt to hit this framerate.”

The other new option is ‘Spell Density’, which allows players to control the density of spells in order to reach the desired framerate. Players will be able to pick one of the following settings:

Essential - Only shows essential spells. Your own spells are always always shown.

Some - Reduces non-essential spells shown by around 75%.

Half - Reduces non-essential spells by around 50%.

Most - Reduces non-essential spells by around 25%.

Dynamic -Reduces non-essential spells shown based on framerate. If you are above your desired framerate, everything will be shown.

Everything - Always show all spells.

As for the new character creation screen in Shadowlands – check out the screenshots and video down below to see the new screen in action:







World of Warcraft Shadowlands will release later this year. The official release has yet to be announced. Be sure to check out some screenshots of the all-new Bastion zone in Shadowlands.

World of Warcraft players entering the fabled Shadowlands will find the realms of the dead in upheaval. Under the normal order, departed souls were delivered to a realm appropriate to the lives they led, but now, all souls are being funneled into the Maw, where the most wicked are damned to suffer for eternity. As they seek to right the cycle and uncover the extent of Sylvanas’ designs, players will forge bonds with the Covenants who hold domain over different planes within the Shadowlands: The steadfast Kyrian of Bastion , whose discipline and duty compels them to safeguard souls from the mortal realm as they pass into the Shadowlands.

of Bastion whose discipline and duty compels them to safeguard souls from the mortal realm as they pass into the Shadowlands. The mysterious Night Fae of Ardenweald , who fiercely defend the spirits of nature from those who would deprive them of rebirth.

of Ardenweald who fiercely defend the spirits of nature from those who would deprive them of rebirth. The cunning Venthyr of Revendreth , who feast on the souls of the prideful and vain in a gothic realm of opulence and torment.

of Revendreth who feast on the souls of the prideful and vain in a gothic realm of opulence and torment. The warlike Necrolords of Maldraxxus, who forge the undead armies that serve as the first line of defense for the Shadowlands and honor those who seek power and glory in battle.