WoW Dragonflight PC Requirements Vastly Increased Compared to Previous Expansions; Memory Requirements Doubled, SSD and DX12-Capable GPU Mandatory

Aernout van de Velde
Oct 3, 2022, 04:09 PM EDT
WoW Dragonflight PC Requirements Vastly Increased

The World of Warcraft Dragonflight PC requirements have greatly been increased compared to previous expansions.

Over the years, Blizzard has already implemented various graphical changes alongside support for DX12. In addition, several ray tracing options were added to the game’s game settings. As now spotted by Overlock3D, however, the PC requirements will be raised considerably for the upcoming Dragonflight expansion.

Whereas previous expansions, and most recently the Shadowlands expansion, allowed players to use a regular HDD, this isn’t the case with Dragonflight as Blizzard has seemingly made an SSD mandatory. Previously, Blizzard only recommended an SSD. While Dragonflight will probably still be able to load on a regular HDD, loading times will likely be a major turndown. Memory requirements have been raised significantly as well, with both the minimum and recommended RAM having been doubled compared to Shadowlands (8GB and 16GB compared to 4GB and 8GB).

As for the graphics card, a DX12-capable GPU is now mandatory as well with Blizzard mentioning that players will need at least an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 900 series, AMD GCN 4th gen, or Intel Iris Xe GPU. Previously, players could play the most recent expansion with a GeForce GTX 760 2 GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 2 GB (or Intel UHD Graphics 630). Meanwhile, Blizzard now recommends an NVIDIA GeForce RTX, AMD RDNA 2, or Intel Arc 7 GPU. The minimum resolution has also received an uplift – the minimum display resolution will be 1280 x 720 (up from 1024x768).

On the CPU side, we’re also seeing a boost to the specs as Blizzard now asks for at least a 4 Core CPU@3Ghz, 4th Generation Intel Core Haswell, or AMD Ryzen Zen. For reference, Shadowlands could be played on an Intel i5-3450 or AMD FX 8300 CPU. We’ve included the new minimum and recommended PC requirements for Dragonflight down below:

wow dragonflight pc requirements

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight launches next month on November 28. Are you prepared? Hit the comments down below.


