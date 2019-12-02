Blizzard Close to Fixing World of Warcraft Classic Honor Bugs; Stresses That No Kills Have Been Lost

Blizzard is close to fixing the World of Warcraft Classic honor bugs and stresses that all kills have been recorded.

For a few weeks, Classic players have been reporting issues with honor calculations not showing displaying correctly in the Honor tab. In addition, it appeared that honorable kills registered incorrectly and while they did show up in lifetime total kills, the kills weren’t showing up on 'yesterday’s kills' tab. Blizzard first suggested that these issues might be related to the display cache not working as intended but clearing the cache didn’t solve the honor issues.

In a new post on the official World of Warcraft Classic forums, developer Pazorax responded to the issue and confirmed that the team is close to fixing it. In addition, the developer pointed out that no kills have been lost, even though players can’t see them in-game.

“We’ve been investigating, and can now confirm that yes, this is a separate issue, that’s not related to the caching issues we were experiencing previously”, Pazorax wrote. “The caching issues made it more difficult to uncover this issue, and I appreciate the detailed reports of which kills were missing and over what time range which helped us track this down.”

“We’re getting pretty close to fixing this, and it turns out it was caused by the daily honor script running before the end of the day, causing it to miss kills that haven’t yet happened. But worry not! Those kills are still recorded, they just weren’t getting collected into the daily statistics correctly, so they’re not displaying in-game for “yesterday” or “this week” kills/honor. The source of the issue appears to be a scheduling system treating a UTC time as a local time, and we believe we’ve found and fixed that problem a few minutes ago.

We’re also working on a fix to repair the daily statistics which we’re hoping to run Monday, in advance of the weekly rank adjustment, so it will correctly count all your kills and honor correctly for this week.

I want to stress, that we do have all the kills recorded, even though you can’t see them all in-game, and we’re working hard to get the weekly statistics correct.”

World of Warcraft Classic is available globally now. World PVP was enabled last month, and as covered earlier, Blizzard is enabling Battlegrounds this month.