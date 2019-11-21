WoW Classic Battlegrounds AV and WSG Unlock on December 10; Blackwing Lair and Darkmoon Faire Coming Early 2020

WoW Classic battlegrounds Alterac Valley and Warsong Gulch will both unlock next month on December 10th, Blizzard has confirmed.

The content of World of Warcraft Classic is being rolled out in phases with Phase 2 being deployed earlier this month. The Honor system for World PvP and World Bosses were added to the game.

As covered earlier, Phase 3 of Classic’s content rollout will introduce Battlegrounds and the Blackwing Lair Raid. In a new blog post, the WoW Classic development team has now announced that Alterac Valley and Warsong Gulch have been detached from phase 3 and are now both unlocking next month.

“Warsong Gulch and Alterac Valley will open in WoW Classic simultaneously on all realms the week of December 10”, Blizzard writes. “At the same time, Elemental Invasions will occur in Kalimdor, with Blazing, Thundering, Watery, and Whirling Invaders appearing in Un’goro Crater, Azshara, Winterspring, and Silithus respectively.”

“We’ve been following the deadly deeds of the Classic community closely over the last week as the Honor system sparked an impressive amount of World PvP on PvP realms, and we’re excited to see what might transpire over the next three weeks. Nonetheless, like many of you, we can’t wait to charge into some battlegrounds, so we’ve detached this content unlock from the plan we previously announced.”

Blackwing Lair and Darkmoon Faire, both included in Phase 3, will become available in early 2020. More details will be revealed within a few weeks.

World of Warcraft Classic is available now globally. Blizzard’s vanilla server option for World of Warcraft was released back in August of this year.