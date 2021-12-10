Wonder Woman Single Player Open World Game in Development at Monolith, Will Use the Nemesis System

A Wonder Woman game is in development at Monolith Productions, Warner Bros. Games announced at The Game Awards 2021. This will be the first videogame adaptation entirely focused on Princess Diana of Themyscira. Not much is known about it, other than it'll be a single player open world title powered by Monolith's Nemesis System (which officially became a registered patent earlier this year). That could potentially vastly increase its replayability, given what we've seen in Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and its 2017 sequel, Shadow of War.

David Haddad, President at Warner Bros. Games, said:

Wonder Woman is one of the most iconic DC Super Heroes of all time, standing for truth, justice and equality for over 80 years, and we’re proud to be creating an exciting new gaming chapter in this legendary character’s legacy. The talented team at Monolith Productions is building upon their strengths to bring players a Wonder Woman game that is unlike anything they have ever experienced.

David Hewitt, Vice President and Studio Head at Monolith Productions, added:

At Monolith Productions, we believe in the power of player-driven storytelling to unite people. The stories our players share inspire us every day, and we are honored to take players on a unique personal journey, driven by the values embodied in Wonder Woman. The Nemesis System raised the bar for player-driven storytelling and we’re excited to push the open-world genre forward, combining cutting-edge action with inventive narratives to create a Wonder Woman game everyone will want to play.

Check out the very brief CGI-made teaser trailer below. The Wonder Woman game doesn't have any release date or platform yet, which means it's probably a couple of years away.