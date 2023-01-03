Witchfire to Get DLSS 3 Support; Devs: It Allows the Seemingly Impossible, It’s a No-Brainer

Today, during NVIDIA's CES 2023 GeForce Beyond keynote, Polish independent developers The Astronauts announced that its upcoming game Witchfire will support NVIDIA DLSS 3.

Adrian Chmielarz, Creative Director and Co-Founder of The Astronauts, said in a statement:

You start the game, push all graphics options to the max. You enjoy it for a while but then, especially if it’s an action game, you realize that the framerate is king. So you start lowering the quality of visuals in order to achieve that smooth gameplay. DLSS 3 allows the seemingly impossible, high framerate without compromising the visuals. A no-brainer for a game like Witchfire, which is both action and beauty.

As a reminder, DLSS 3 is currently only available on GeForce RTX 4000 Series GPUs since those are equipped with the new generation optical flow accelerator (OFA). While optical flow accelerators have been available in NVIDIA GPUs since the Turing architecture, the new OFAs are much faster and more accurate, and NVIDIA reckons that without them, DLSS 3 wouldn't be beneficial to previous generation GPUs.

Regarding Witchfire, the game was originally announced at The Game Awards 2017. A roguelite open world first-person shooter, it was scheduled to launch in late 2022 as an early access title on the Epic Games Store. However, The Astronauts delayed the game to 2023 because they wanted to add open world elements.

At War With Witches

Desperate for a chance to triumph in the deadly war against witches, the Church calls on forbidden pagan magic to turn willing sinners into immortal witch hunters called preyers.

Armed with powerful spells and fearsome firearms conjured by the best Vatican sorcerers, your mission is to find the infamous witch of the Black Sea, destroy the phantom army that protects her, and retrieve a mysterious artifact that can finally turn the tide of war.

Immersive Graphics in a Grimdark World

Like The Astronauts’ previous title (The Vanishing of Ethan Carter), Witchfire uses photogrammetry technology to achieve stunning visuals and a grim, immersive dark fantasy world.