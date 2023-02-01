Cyberpunk 2077 NVIDIA DLSS 3 Comparison Videos Highlight Massive Performance Improvements Over DLSS 2

Cyberpunk 2077, the open-world role-playing game developed by CD Projekt Red now available on PC and consoles, received NVIDIA DLSS 3 and Reflex support on PC with a small update yesterday, allowing owners of RTX 4000 series graphics cards to enjoy the game with massive performance improvements at high resolutions.

A new comparison video shared on YouTube by Testing Games highlights how NVIDIA DLSS 3 doubles the framerate over DLSS 2 in a variety of situations on an RTX 4090 card, with minimal impact on visual quality. Even though we do not know which settings were used for the test, the performance gains are still quite impressive.

NVIDIA DLSS 3 brings considerable performance improvements in Cyberpunk 2077 at 1440p resolution as well. Another comparison video shared by MxBenchmarkPC shows the performance enhancements DLSS 3 brings at 1440p resolution and a combination of medium, high, and ultra settings on an RTX 4080 GPU.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. The game's first and only scheduled expansion, Phantom Liberty, will launch this year on a yet-to-be-confirmed release date on PC and current generation consoles only.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure RPG set in the megalopolis of Night City, where you play as a cyberpunk mercenary wrapped up in a do-or-die fight for survival. Improved and featuring all-new free additional content, customize your character and playstyle as you take on jobs, build a reputation, and unlock upgrades. The relationships you forge and the choices you make will shape the story and the world around you. Legends are made here. What will yours be?