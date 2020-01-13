As we have reminded our readers multiple times in the past few months, Windows 7 is set to expire this week. Microsoft will stop supporting this user favourite desktop operating system after tomorrow.

Microsoft says that starting January 15, 2020, a full-screen notification will appear to alert Windows 7 users of "the risk of continuing to use Windows 7 Service Pack 1 after it reaches end of support on January 14, 2020."

It has to be said that even after half a decade since Windows 10 was released, more than 1 in 4 computers still run Windows 7. Considering the OS will no longer receive security updates, it won't be surprising to see a WannaCry-level of attack targeting internet-connected Windows 7 devices. For tech-savvy users, there are ways to protect an unsupported operating system, but let's face it, most of these systems will be an open game for attackers.

You can still upgrade Windows 7 to Windows 10 for free

Microsoft officially stopped its free Windows 10 upgrade offer in 2016. However, as we continued to test and report, the upgrade still works. The last time we reached out to the Windows maker, the company sent us the following statement:

"Yes, the media creation tool and Windows 10 installation media (ISO files) are available for customers to install Windows 10. If you’re installing Windows 10 for the first time, you’ll need to enter a valid Windows 10 product key or buy a full version of Windows 10 during setup for this tool to work. If you’ve previously installed Windows 10 on your device, you should have a digital license and Windows 10 will automatically activate without entering a product key."

We have shared a detailed guide that you can follow to make the upgrade. Several Wccftech readers have confirmed making the smooth transition to the newer OS. While you can choose to keep the files during the upgrade process, we would recommend doing a clean installation to avoid any issues.

While complete details can be checked out at the tutorial, here are some quick steps to install Windows 10 for free:

Check the system requirements. Go to this link and download the Media Creation Tool by clicking on the Download tool now button. After the Media Creation Tool has been downloaded, click to run it. Accept the license terms and either click on the Upgrade this PC now (if you are running this tool on the Windows 7 machine that you want to upgrade) OR Create installation media for another PC (if you are downloading Windows 10 for another PC). Click on the Next button to proceed. Check Keep personal files and apps and hit the Install button. Once done, you can confirm the validity of Windows 10 through Settings > Update & Security > Activation.

The process doesn't ask for your Windows 7 key, but note it down before starting this process just in case it does. If you aren't running a legit copy of Windows 7, you can buy Windows 10 Home for $139.99 and Windows 10 Pro for $199.99.