Microsoft Confirms Some Windows 11 Features Are Failing to Work Thanks to Expired Certificate

The Windows maker has confirmed that some Windows 11 users are experiencing problems with built-in apps in the new operating system where they fail to open or function properly. Microsoft said that it's happening due to a certificate issue.

In an update, the company added that this Windows 11 problem is being caused because of a Microsoft digital certificate that expired on October 31. The issue impacts the following:

Snipping Tool

Accounts page and landing page in the Settings app (S mode only)

Start menu (S mode only)

Touch Keyboard, Voice Typing, and Emoji Panel

Input Method Editor user interface (IME UI)

Getting started and Tips

Microsoft has released Windows 11 update KB5008295 to address the problems; however, it's only available for Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels at the moment.

For those not signed up with the Windows Insider Program, the company offers the following workaround to this Windows 11 bug:

Partial Resolution: Microsoft will automatically update affected devices with KB5006746 released October 21, 2021 to resolve the following issues: Touch Keyboard, Voice Typing and Emoji Panel

As for the Snipping Tool problem, Microsoft asks Windows 11 users to instead use the Print Screen key and Paint to edit the screenshots. The Windows 11 maker said that it's working on a resolution for the Snipping Tool and the S mode issues and will soon provide an update.

It remains unclear how widespread this problem is or how many Windows 11 users are impacted. Some Windows 11 users have suggested changing the system date to October 30 and then launching the Snipping Tool to avoid the problem. You can then change the date back to the current one once the app is loaded. We will update this space as soon as the company delivers a fix to this Windows 11 bug.