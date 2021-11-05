Windows 11 Update KB5008295 Is Now Available for Beta and Release Preview Channels

Microsoft has released a small Windows 11 update to Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels. The update addresses the problem that prevented users from using certain apps or parts of some apps due to expired certificates.

Windows 11 update KB5008295 brings the following improvements:

We fixed a known issue that might prevent some users from opening or using certain built-in Windows apps or parts of some built-in apps. This issue occurs because of a Microsoft digital certificate that expired October 31, 2021. This issue might affect the following applications: Snipping Tool Touch Keyboard, Voice Typing, and Emoji Panel Input Method Editor user interface (IME UI) Getting started and Tips

We fixed a known issue that prevents the Start menu and Settings app from opening as expected (S-mode only).

For more details, head over to the official blog post for Windows Insiders.

