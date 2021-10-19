KB5006744 (Build 17763.2268) “Preview” Is Out for Windows 10 v1809

The October 2021 monthly "C" preview updates are now available for version 1809 of Windows 10. The Windows development team wrote that these "preview" updates would be made available for Windows 10 version 21H1, version 20H2, and version 2004 very soon. Updates will also be delivered for Windows 11, which received its first set of cumulative updates last week.

Windows 10 update KB5006744 (Build 17763.2268) "Preview" for version 1809

Addresses an issue with PropertyGet in JScript9.dll .

Addresses an issue with Assigned Access kiosks that are configured with Microsoft Edge as a kiosk application. These kiosks might sometimes fail to restart Microsoft Edge if users close the browser window.

Addresses an issue in which the use of App-V intermittently causes black screens to appear when signing in on the credentials page.

Addresses an issue that causes Windows to go into BitLocker recovery after a servicing update.

Addresses an issue that causes searchindexer . exe to keep handles to the per user search database in the path below after you sign out: “C:\Users\username\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Search\Data\Applications\<SID>\” As a result, searchindexer . exe stops working and duplicate profile names are created.

. to keep handles to the per user search database in the path below after you sign out: “C:\Users\username\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Search\Data\Applications\<SID>\” As a result, . stops working and duplicate profile names are created. Addresses an issue that causes the DnsPsProvider.dll module to leak memory within a WmiPrvSE.exe process.

module to leak memory within a process. Addresses an issue that prevents Windows 10 virtual private network (VPN) users from connecting to Windows Server 2019 Routing and Remote Access service (RRAS) servers.

Addresses an issue that prevents Software-Defined Networking (SDN) virtual machines from working when you configure the Generic Routing Encapsulation (GRE) VPN bandwidth limitation.

Addresses an issue in Code Integrity that might cause a memory leak.

Enhances Microsoft Defender for Endpoint’s ability to identify and intercept ransomware and advanced attacks.

Addresses a memory leak issue in lsass.exe on domain controllers in the forest root domain that occurs when you have multiple forests and multiple domains in each forest. The SID-Name mapping functions leak memory when a request comes from another domain in the forest and crosses forest boundaries.

on domain controllers in the forest root domain that occurs when you have multiple forests and multiple domains in each forest. The SID-Name mapping functions leak memory when a request comes from another domain in the forest and crosses forest boundaries. Improves the Windows Server Storage Migration Service by adding support for migration Windows Servers configured with Azure File Sync cloud tiering. Additionally, this update addresses multiple issues and improves reliability. For more information, see Storage Migration Service overview.

Addresses an issue with the virtual machine (VM) Load Balancing feature, which ignores a site’s fault domain.

Addresses a known issue that might prevent the successful installation of printers using the Internet Printing Protocol (IPP).

This is a non-security optional update focusing on quality improvements. You can install the update through Microsoft Update Catalog or Windows Update.

MSI x Hiroshi Fujiwara Collab To Release the MSI Creator Z16 Hiroshi Fujiwara LE Laptop, In Stores For $2699 US