This month's cumulative updates are available for all the supported versions of the operating system. Microsoft has delivered Windows 10 update Builds 19041.985 and 19042.985 for versions 2004 and 20H2. Today's update focuses on security improvements, including security for Bluetooth drivers.

Some of the highlights of Windows 10 update KB5003173 include

Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.

Updates to improve Windows OLE (compound documents) security.

Updates security for Bluetooth drivers.

Security updates to Windows App Platform and Frameworks, the Windows Kernel, Windows Media, the Microsoft Scripting Engine, and the Windows Silicon Platform.

The latest Windows 10 update is available via Windows Update, Windows Update for Business, Microsoft Update Catalog, and Windows Server Update Services (WSUS). This update is also available for the upcoming Windows 10 May 2021 Update (version 21H1), expected to be delivered to the public later this month. Version 21H1 is currently available for Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels.

For the complete changelog, head over to the official support document.