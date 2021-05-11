Build 19043.985 (KB5003173) Is Out for Windows 10 21H1 Users – Insiders Only

Microsoft has released Windows 10 21H1 Build 19043.985 (KB5003173) for Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels who are currently testing the upcoming May 2021 Update. Today's security update includes the following quality improvements:

Security updates to Windows App Platform and Frameworks, the Windows Kernel, Windows Media, the Microsoft Scripting Engine, and the Windows Silicon Platform.

The Windows maker is expected to start the rollout process of Windows 10 May 2021 Update, version 21H1, later this month. This is the second consecutive minor update being delivered to the operating system after version 20H2. Windows 10 v2004 was the last major version and is expected to be followed by another major update later in the year.

Patch Tuesday Update KB5003173 (Builds 19041.985 and 19042.985) Is Available for v2004 and v20H2

With Windows 10 21H2, Microsoft is planning major visual changes and improvements as part of its Sun Valley updates. The company is reportedly shelving the development of Windows 10X, designed for dual-screen devices. With this, the Windows maker will be able to focus more on the development and quality of Windows 10.

Windows 10 21H1 update will be dropping in the coming days. If you want to avoid installing a new version for a few months, now is the right time to download and save a copy of version 20H2, which was officially tagged as bug-free last week by Microsoft.

For more details, check out this official blog post.