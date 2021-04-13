April's security updates are now live for all supported versions of Windows 10. Along with some older versions of the operating system, Windows 10 October 2020 Update (version 20H2) and May 2020 Update (version 2004) have also received today's cumulative updates.

This month, Microsoft is addressing some 119 CVEs, including 57 remote code execution bugs, making it a priority update. As announced earlier in the year, Microsoft will also be installing its new Microsoft Edge browser through this month's update after the Legacy app was removed last month.

Windows 10 April Cumulative Updates are Now Live for All Supported Versions

"Microsoft removed the Microsoft Edge Legacy desktop application that is out of support in March 2021. In this April 13, 2021 release, we will install the new Microsoft Edge."

Release notes of Windows 10 update KB5001330 (Builds 19041.928 and 19042.928) for versions 2004 and 20H2

Addresses an issue in which a principal in a trusted MIT realm fails to obtain a Kerberos service ticket from Active Directory domain controllers (DC). This occurs on devices that installed Windows Updates that contain CVE-2020-17049 protections and configured PerfromTicketSignature to 1 or higher. These updates were released between November 10, 2020 and December 8, 2020. Ticket acquisition also fails with the error, “KRB_GENERIC_ERROR”, if callers submit a PAC-less Ticket Granting Ticket (TGT) as an evidence ticket without providing the USER_NO_AUTH_DATA_REQUIRED flag.

Addresses an issue with security vulnerabilities identified by a security researcher. Because of these security vulnerabilities, this and all future Windows updates will no longer contain the RemoteFX vGPU feature. For more information about the vulnerability and its removal, see CVE-2020-1036 and KB4570006. Secure vGPU alternatives are available using Discrete Device Assignment (DDA) in Windows Server LTSC releases (Windows Server 2016 and Windows Server 2019) and Windows Server SAC releases (Windows Server, version 1803 and later versions).

Addresses a potential elevation of privilege vulnerability in the way Azure Active Directory web sign-in allows arbitrary browsing from the third-party endpoints used for federated authentication. For more information, see CVE-2021-27092 and Policy CSP - Authentication.

Security updates to Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Apps, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Office Media, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Cryptography, the Windows AI Platform, Windows Kernel, Windows Virtualization, and Windows Media.

Windows 10 update KB5001330 is available via Windows Update, Microsoft Update Catalog, and Windows Server Update Services (WSUS). This update is available for Windows Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels testing version 21H1, as well. For more details, check out the official support page.