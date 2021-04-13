Microsoft has released this month's Patch Tuesday updates for several versions of the operating system, including the latest version 20H2. "The April 2021 security update release, referred to as our “B” release, is now available for Windows 10, version 20H2 and all supported versions of Windows," the Windows maker said. "We recommend that you install these updates promptly."

As planned, the Surface maker is replacing its legacy Microsoft Edge with the new version of the browser through this update.

KB5001330 Is Available for Windows 10 v2004 and v20H2 (Installs New Microsoft Edge)

"REMINDER Microsoft removed the Microsoft Edge Legacy desktop application that is out of support in March 2021. In this April 13, 2021 release, we will install the new Microsoft Edge."

Release notes of Windows 10 cumulative update KB5001337 (Build 18363.1500) for v1909

Windows 10 version 1909 is currently one of the top 3 most used versions of the operating system. However, the Windows maker is going to retire it (Home, Pro, Pro for Workstation, and Server SAC editions) after next month's Patch Tuesday updates. Today, v1909 receives the following fixes and improvements:

Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.

Updates to improve security when using input devices such as a mouse, keyboard, or pen.

Addresses an issue in which a principal in a trusted MIT realm fails to obtain a Kerberos service ticket from Active Directory domain controllers (DC). This occurs on devices that installed Windows Updates that contain CVE-2020-17049 protections and configured PerfromTicketSignature to 1 or higher. These updates were released between November 10, 2020 and December 8, 2020. Ticket acquisition also fails with the error, “KRB_GENERIC_ERROR”, if callers submit a PAC-less Ticket Granting Ticket (TGT) as an evidence ticket without providing the USER_NO_AUTH_DATA_REQUIRED flag.

Addresses an issue with security vulnerabilities identified by a security researcher. Because of these security vulnerabilities, this and all future Windows updates will no longer contain the RemoteFX vGPU feature. For more information about the vulnerability and its removal, see CVE-2020-1036 and KB4570006. Secure vGPU alternatives are available using Discrete Device Assignment (DDA) in Windows Server LTSC releases (Windows Server 2016 and Windows Server 2019) and Windows Server SAC releases (Windows Server, version 1803 and later versions).

Addresses a potential elevation of privilege vulnerability in the way Azure Active Directory web sign-in allows arbitrary browsing from the third-party endpoints used for federated authentication. For more information, see CVE-2021-27092 and Policy CSP - Authentication.

Security updates to Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Apps, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Office Media, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Cryptography, the Windows AI Platform, Windows Hybrid Cloud Networking, the Windows Kernel, Windows Virtualization, and Windows Media.

Along with version 1909, today's Windows 10 cumulative update is also available for version 1809 (KB5001342 - Build 17763.1879), version 1803 (KB5001339 - Build 17134.2145), version 1607 (KB5001347 - Build 14393.4350), and the initial version of the OS (KB5001340 - Build 10240.18906).