Originally released over two years ago, Microsoft has since pushed KB4023057 multiple times for different versions of Windows 10. KB4023057 is designed to improve the operating system's update process. "This update includes files and resources that address issues that affect the update processes in Windows 10 that may prevent important Windows updates from being installed," the company had said at the time of initial release. "These improvements help make sure that updates are installed seamlessly on your device, and they help improve the reliability and security of devices that are running Windows 10."

KB4023057 was rolled out for all the supported versions of Windows 10 back in 2018. Since then the company has also released it for newer versions of the operating system with the latest updates arriving on February 10.

Optional Windows 10 Updates for v1909 and v1809 Begin Rolling Out – Packed Full of Improvements & Fixes

"This update includes reliability improvements to Windows Update Service components in consumer Windows 10, versions 1507, 1511, 1607, 1703, 1709, 1803, 1809, 1903, 1909, 2004, and 20H2."

Specifically designed for consumer devices, Microsoft warns that this update "may take steps to free up disk space on your device if you do not have enough disk space to install Windows updates."

Some of the other notes for Windows 10 KB4023057 include

This update may request your device to stay awake longer to enable installation of updates.

Note The installation will respect any user-configured sleep configurations and also your "active hours" when you use your device the most.

This update may try to reset network settings if problems are detected, and it will clean up registry keys that may be preventing updates from being installed successfully.

This update may repair disabled or corrupted Windows operating system components that determine the applicability of updates to your version of Windows 10.

This update may compress files in your user profile directory to help free up enough disk space to install important updates.

This update may reset the Windows Update database to repair the problems that could prevent updates from installing successfully. Therefore, you may see that your Windows Update history was cleared.

For complete details, head over to this support document. Microsoft suggests KB4023057 is available via Windows Update and Microsoft Update Catalog. However, so far this update hasn't appeared in the Catalog for the latest versions of the OS.

Via: BN