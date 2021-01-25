Windows 10 Insider Cumulative Update Build 21296.1010 Is Now Available

Windows 10 Cumulative Update Build 21296.1010 (KB4602812) is now available for Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. But, don't get too excited since this release doesn't bring any new changes or improvements and is being released to test the servicing pipeline.

Last week, Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21296 brought in the following changes and fixes

We’re starting to roll out an update our converged clipboard history design (WIN + V) to support pinning, unpinning, deleting, and syncing individual entries. Appreciate your patience and feedback while we’ve been working on this. If you have any other feedback in this space, we welcome it in the Feedback Hub under Input and Language > Clipboard.

The ability to manage and create Storage Spaces from within Settings is now rolling out to all Insiders in the Dev Channel. If you have any feedback as you explore the changes, please file it under Files, Folders, and Online Storage > Storage spaces in the Feedback Hub.

The issue that could prevent Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War from launching has been fixed and is in the process of rolling out. Please update your game(s) to apply the fix.

We fixed an issue from the previous flight where Xbox Game Bar was launching on its own for certain games, without pressing WIN + G.

We fixed an issue where when the Xbox Game Bar was launched (like when pressing WIN + G), the PC might appear unresponsive.

We fixed an issue resulting in the Program Compatibility Assistant sometimes unexpectedly taking up a large amount of CPU resources in the last few flights.

We fixed an issue that could result in explorer.exe hanging when mounting ISOs.

We fixed an issue where the Windows Security app might show both a check for updates button and link at the same time.

We fixed and issue causing some Insiders to experience rendering / graphic issues after resizing certain app windows.

Installing this build will restore x64 emulation on ARM64 if it had previously broken after installing Build 21292.1010.

For Insiders using x64 apps on ARM64, there is an updated preview of the ARM64 C++ redistributable (version 14.28.29812) now available to install from https://aka.ms/arm64previewredist. This updated redist adds vcruntime140_1.dll and fixes crashes occurring in a number of CAD applications.

For more details, check out this official blog post.

