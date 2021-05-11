Windows 10 Cumulative Updates for May 2021 Are Available for All Supported Versions

Microsoft has started to release this month's Windows 10 cumulative updates, focusing on quality improvements and security fixes. These Patch Tuesday updates, referred to as our “B” release, are now available for Windows 10 October 2020 Update (version 20H2, Build 19042.985 - KB5003173), May 2020 Update (version 2004, Build 19041.985 - KB5003173).

Along with these latest versions, Windows 10 cumulative update is also available for version 1909, 1809, (KB5003171 - Build 17763.1935), 1803 (KB5003174 - Build 17134.2208), 1607 (KB5003197 - Build 14393.4402), and the original version of Windows 10 (KB5003172 - Build 10240.18932). The company has released this month's security fixes for the upcoming version 21H1, as well.

Patch Tuesday Update KB5003173 (Builds 19041.985 and 19042.985) Is Available for v2004 and v20H2

Here is the changelog of Windows 10 cumulative update Build 18363.1556 for v1909

Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.

Updates an issue that might cause scroll bar controls to appear blank on the screen and not function.

Updates to improve Windows OLE (compound documents) security.

Updates security for Bluetooth drivers.

Addresses an issue that might cause scroll bar controls to appear blank on the screen and not function. This issue affects 32-bit applications running on 64-bit Windows 10 (WOW64) that create scroll bars using a superclass of the USER32.DLL SCROLLBAR window class. This issue also affects HScrollBar and VScrollBar controls and classes derived from System.Windows.Forms.ScrollBar. A memory usage increase of up to 4 GB might occur in 64-bit applications when you create a scroll bar control.

Security updates Windows App Platform and Frameworks, the Windows Kernel, the Microsoft Scripting Engine, and the Windows Silicon Platform.

These Windows 10 cumulative updates are available via Windows Update, Microsoft Update Catalog, and Windows Server Update Services (WSUS).