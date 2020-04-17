Earlier this week, Microsoft released a new Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19608 to Windows Insiders in the Fast ring who are currently testing features for the future Windows 10 versions. The update brought improvements to the default app experience along with some "Your Phone" app updates and new features.

Today, the Windows maker has released a cumulative update for this build. Microsoft said that the Windows 10 Cumulative Update Build 19608.1006 (KB4557426) contains only a single fix that is being released to improve the overall reliability of the operating system.

[UPDATE 4/17] We've released Cumulative Update Build 19608.1006 (KB4557426) that contains a single fix to improve overall reliability of the OS.

You can head over to our earlier coverage to read the complete changelog of Windows 10 Build 19608, including its known issues and general fixes.