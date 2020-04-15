New Windows 10 Preview Build is out for Insiders in the Fast Ring. Today's Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19608 brings some improvements to the default app experience along with "Your Phone" improvements that include a drag and drop feature.

Before moving on to what today's Windows 10 build brings to Insiders, we have to ask... who exactly is having quarantine dance parties!??

Windows 10 Version 2004 Build 19041.207 (KB4550936) Is Now Available for Slow Ring

Improving your default apps experience

Over the years, we’ve made a number of improvements to Settings based on your feedback, and we’re happy to share the next one is starting to roll out. We’re adding the ability to search the lists of file types, protocols, and apps when setting a default.

This change is currently available for 50% of Insiders in the Fast ring as we evaluate the quality. We’ll let you know when that rollout increases. Please give it a try once it’s available on your device, and let us know what improvements you’d like to see next!

Other updates for Insiders

Your Phone app updates

Seamlessly Drag and Drop files between your devices with the Your Phone app

Continuing our partnership with Samsung, we’re excited to bring you an early preview into the newest feature for the Your Phone app - file drag and drop. This feature allows any Samsung smartphone that supports phone screen to wirelessly drag and drop files from their phone to their PC and vice versa without having to dig for cables. Give it a try and let us know what you think!

Drag and Drop feature requirements

PC must be running Windows 10 October 2018 Update or later. However, we always recommend updating to the latest version available.

Your phone must support phone screen. Check out the full list of supported devices.

Known issues

Drag and drop of folders is currently not supported in either direction.

Transferring files from the My Files folder on your phone to PC on devices other than the S20 series and the Z flip requires an update to the My Files app, which Samsung is gradually rolling out this month.

Dragging images from the Gallery app on your phone to PC is supported on all phone screen capable devices.

If you drag a file too quickly from the phone, it may result in transfer failure.

Minimizing the Your Phone app during transfer will cancel the transfer in progress. Feature requires Your Phone app to be open during the entire transfer.

Maximum number of files per transfer is limited to 100. Only one transfer at a time is allowed.

This feature is gradually rolling out, so it may take few days to show up in the Your Phone app (YP version 1.20032.104).

Cross-device Copy & Paste feature now available on additional Samsung Galaxy devices

The Cross-device Copy and Paste feature, which allows you to seamlessly copy text and images between devices, is now rolling out to Samsung Galaxy S10e/S10/S10+, Note 10, and Fold devices.

Messages node

Compose new messages, within the Messages node, is getting a brand-new rounded user interface (UI). Check it out and let us know what you think!

UI updates

We recently introduced a number of UI changes to improve the overall look and feel of the Your Phone app. Updates include:

The option to match your app’s background with your phone’s wallpaper. This not only complements the look and feel of the app, but it makes it more personal.

The app background color in dark mode is now lighter tone of gray.

Typography of headers is more modern and prominent.

Improvements to app-wide padding and responsiveness to work better for different sizes of the app window as you navigate across nodes.

These features are gradually rolling out to the public, so they may take few days to show up in the Your Phone app. We value your feedback, so give these features a try and let us know what you think! You can give us feedback in the Your Phone app under Settings > Send Feedback or directly in the Feedback Hub.