Windows 10 Build 21390 Gets Another Cumulative Update (KB5004092)

Microsoft's Windows development team has released another smaller update for Insiders in the Dev Channel. Windows 10 Cumulative Update Build 21390.1010 (KB5004092) doesn't include anything new as it's designed to test the servicing pipeline.

This is the second such update dropping this week. Earlier in the week, the Windows maker had clarified that it's going to release more such updates over the course of the next several weeks. "Our focus will be on releasing multiple Cumulative Updates on top of Build 21390," the Windows development team had said. This is being done to help the company test the "process of releasing multiple Cumulative Updates on top of each other on top of the same build."

Microsoft expected to introduce the next generation of Windows 10 soon

While these cumulative updates mean no new features and improvements for the Dev Channel Insiders, it makes sense for Microsoft to test the update process more than new features right now. The company is exploring the next generation of its desktop operating system (possibly called Windows 11), with the June 24 event hopefully giving us more details about what that's going to be.

Insiders in the Dev Channel can now install Windows 10 Build 21390.1010 (Cumulative Update KB5004092). For more details, head over to the official blog post.