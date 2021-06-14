Third Cumulative Update (KB5004123) Is Now Available for Build 21390 – Insiders Only

Microsoft has released another Windows 10 cumulative update for Insiders in the Dev Channel. Cumulative Update Build 21390.2025 (KB5004123) doesn't bring anything new and is being released to test the servicing pipeline.

This is the third such update being released for Build 21390 after the Windows development team announced it was going to test the "process of releasing multiple Cumulative Updates on top of each other on top of the same build." Windows 10 Cumulative Update Build 21390.1000 (KB5004071) and Build 21390.1010 (KB5004092) were both released last week.

Heads up #WindowsInsiders in the Dev Channel! We've released Build 21390.2025. This update allows for further servicing pipeline validation. See the blog for details. https://t.co/ZsordRtBF1#AreYouFlightingYet pic.twitter.com/JhKyJTbjqc — Windows Insider (@windowsinsider) June 14, 2021

Windows 10 Build 21390 itself carried the following improvements and fixes

As part of our ongoing iconography improvements, Task Manager and MSI installers now have new Fluent icons.

You can now set Windows Terminal Preview as your default terminal emulator on Windows – please see this blog post for details. This requires Windows Terminal Preview version 1.9 (or higher).

We fixed an issue causing the news and interests text on the taskbar to appear blurry on some resolutions and scaling factors.

We fixed an issue resulting in certain punctuation not being displayed correctly when the display language was Chinese.

We fixed a svchost.exe crash related to cdp.dll that some Insiders have been experiencing in recent builds.

We fixed an issue impacting Start reliability in recent flights.

We fixed an issue where when using dark mode, the text in the File Explorer search box would be black on a black background. Please note this only addresses this dark theme issue in File Explorer, we are continuing to investigate a second issue impacting dark theme when using Search in the taskbar.

We fixed an issue in recent flights where a folder might not retain keyboard focus after being renamed in File Explorer.

We fixed an issue resulting in Task Manager showing the incorrect icon for some processes.

We fixed a second issue causing some devices to fail when updating to this build with error code 0xc1900101. If you continue to receive this error code when attempting to update, please file a new feedback item.

[ADDED 5/27] We have re-enabled the functionality where if a folder under the Start menu’s all apps list only contains a single item, we will now display that item in place of the folder on the Start menu.

For more details, head over to the official blog post.