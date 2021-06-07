Microsoft's Windows development team has released Windows 10 Cumulative Update Build 21390.1000 (KB5004071) for Insiders in the Dev Channel. The company clarified that the update does not include anything new and doesn't include any fixes. It is designed exclusively to test the servicing pipeline, which the company has started doing quite often.

The team intends to do that even more now, trying to test multiple cumulative updates for Build 21390. "We have been testing our servicing pipeline with Cumulative Updates to the builds released to the Dev Channel," the Windows development team wrote. "Each week, we would release a new build and then follow up with a Cumulative Update on top of that build before moving to the next build."

"However, we need to test the process of releasing multiple Cumulative Updates on top of each other on top of the same build," Amanda Langowski and Brandon LeBlanc added. It is likely that we won't see any new builds dropping for the Dev Channel in the next couple of weeks.

As a result of this, over the course of the next several weeks, our focus will be on releasing multiple Cumulative Updates on top of Build 21390. Having Insiders in the Dev Channel test this will be immensely helpful, and we’ll be back to flighting normally again soon!

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21390 had brought in the following changes:

As part of our ongoing iconography improvements, Task Manager and MSI installers now have new Fluent icons.

You can now set Windows Terminal Preview as your default terminal emulator on Windows – please see this blog post for details. This requires Windows Terminal Preview version 1.9 (or higher).

Windows 10 build 21390 has the following known issues

The Windows Camera App currently does not respect the default brightness setting set via the new Camera Settings page.

We’re investigating an issue where Search results are unexpectedly no longer following dark theme as of recent flights.

[News and interests] We’re investigating an issue where the flyout may occasionally flash in the top left corner of your screen after clicking the button on your taskbar.

For more details and fixes, head over to the official blog post.