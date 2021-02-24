Microsoft has released this week's Preview Build for Insiders in the Dev Channel. Windows 10 Build 21322 (from RS_PRERELEASE) is now available for Insiders currently testing features expected with the release of 21H1. Unlike the last several years, Microsoft has introduced the upcoming Windows 10 version 21H1 as a minor release.

Windows 10 Preview Build 21322 - Changes and Improvements

The 3D Objects folder will no longer be shown as a special folder in File Explorer after updating to this build. If you need to access this folder, you can do so via typing %userprofile% in File Explorer or through the navigation pane option “Show all folders”.

[News and interests] We removed the “Reduce taskbar updates” option from the context menu. We expect it to return in a future update.

We have temporarily removed the touch keyboard refinements noted in Build 21301 to fix some issues. However, the updates to the default keyboard layout on 12” or larger screens and the candidate bar remain available to everyone in Dev Channel as noted last week with Build 21318.

Windows 10 Build 21322: Fixes

We fixed an issue where if you tried to access an Azure Active Directory (AAD) joined device via Remote Desktop (RDP), it would fail after updating to recent Dev Channel builds.

We fixed an issue that could result in your PC bugchecking when switching between users.

We fixed an issue that could result in deleted files unexpectedly remaining visible on the desktop until the desktop was refreshed.

​[News and interests] We fixed an issue where the taskbar button might show no content after the primary monitor was changed.

[News and interests] We fixed an issue where news and interests would continue to refresh content in the background even when the screen was turned off, consuming resources.

[News and interests] We fixed multiple issues impacting performance and reliability.

We fixed an issue with the new “Paste as plain text” option in clipboard history where clipboard history didn’t close after it was used, inconsistent with the normal paste behavior.

We fixed an issue that could result in erroneous torn write errors being logged.

We fixed an issue that could result in delayed audio playback on certain devices in the last few builds.

We fixed an issue where if you changed the calendar format multiple times under Settings > Date & Time > Region, the enumerated values of the other data formats may not be correct.

Known issues in Build 21322

There is an issue in Build 21318 where the Windows Update page in Settings unexpectedly will display offered OS updates as both optional and required. This issue is fixed as of Build 21322; however, you will see it when upgrading from Build 21318.

We’re looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

We’re investigating an issue impacting the reliability of Start and other modern apps, which started in recent Dev Channel flights. If you are impacted, you may experience the Start menu layout resetting.

Live previews for pinned sites aren’t enabled for all Insiders yet, so you may see a grey window when hovering over the thumbnail in the taskbar. We’re continuing to work on polishing this experience.

We’re working on enabling the new taskbar experience for existing pinned sites. In the meantime, you can unpin the site from the taskbar, remove it from the edge://apps page, and then re-pin the site.

[News and interests] We’re addressing an issue where news and interests may not be available when signing into Windows without internet access but returns when online.

[News and interests] Sometimes the news and interests flyout cannot be dismissed with pen.

[ARM64] Insiders who installed the preview version of the Qualcomm Adreno graphics driver on the Surface Pro X may experience reduced brightness of the display. This will be addressed in a future update. If you are experiencing this issue, please see the feedback collection for more information.

We’re working on a fix to address reports from Insiders that the Chinese text for the lunar calendar in the clock and calendar flyout is no longer displaying properly as of the previous flight.

We’re investigating reports that Insider devices are experiencing hangs when an Xbox controller is connected while shutting down, restarting, or entering sleep in recent Dev Channel builds.

For more details, head over to the official blog post.

“C” Release Windows 10 Update Tagged Preview Is Available for Versions 2004 and 20H2