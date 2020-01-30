Windows 10 Build 19555.1001 Is Out for the Fast Ring Insiders

Microsoft has released a fresh new Windows 10 Insider Preview Build to Insiders in the Fast ring. Windows 10 19555.1001 brings a number of improvements and general changes, but carries no new features.

As a reminder, these builds being delivered to the Fast ring Insiders are from the active development branch but Microsoft hasn't attached them to any specific version of the operating system. Most of the features being tested are likely to be introduced either with Windows 10 20H2 or 21H1 as the development process of the upcoming Windows 10 20H1, version 2004 is already completed.

Windows 10X Wallpaper Offers a First Look at Microsoft’s Attempt at Dynamic Wallpapers

The Windows maker is simultaneously working on Windows 10X, which is being exclusively designed for foldable devices. We got to take a look at dynamic wallpapers that are reportedly releasing with Windows 10X at the end of this year.

Windows 10 19555: General changes, improvements, and fixes for PC

We’ve resolved an issue where certain external USB 3.0 drives ended up in an unresponsive state with Start Code 10 after they were attached.

The cloud recovery option for Reset this PC is now back up and running on this build.

We fixed an issue resulting in ARM64 devices not being able to upgrade to the previous build.

We’ve updated Protection History in the Windows Security app to show a loading indicator in cases where loading is taking longer than expected.

We fixed an issue with the modern print dialog not displaying the print preview correctly in certain cases in recent flights.

We fixed an issue that could result in the Start menu and apps not opening until explorer.exe had been restarted after locking then unlocking your computer while listening to music.

We fixed an alignment issue with the toggles under Windows Update > Advanced options when certain policies were enabled/disabled.

Known issues in Build 19555.1001

BattlEye and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues due to changes in the operating system between some Insider Preview builds and certain versions of BattlEye anti-cheat software. To safeguard Insiders who might have these versions installed on their PC, we have applied a compatibility hold on these devices from being offered affected builds of Windows Insider Preview. See this article for details.

We are aware Narrator and NVDA users that seek the latest release of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may experience some difficulty when navigating and reading certain web content. Narrator, NVDA and the Edge teams are aware of these issues. Users of legacy Microsoft Edge will not be affected.

We’re looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

We’re investigating reports that some Insiders are unable to update to newer builds with error 0x8007042b.

We’re looking into reports that some Insiders are unable to update to newer builds with error 0xc1900101.

The Documents section under Privacy has a broken icon (just a rectangle).

The IME candidate window for East Asian IMEs (Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and the Japanese IME) may not open sometimes. We are investigating your reports. As a workaround if you encounter this, please change the focus to another application or editing area and back to the original and try again. Alternatively, you can go to Task Manager and end the “TextInputHost.exe” task from the Details tab, and it should work afterwards.

We’re investigating reports that certain devices are no longer sleeping on idle. We have identified the root cause and are working on a fix for an upcoming flight. If your device is impacted, manually triggering sleep should work (Start > Power button > Sleep).

For more details, head over to the official blog post.